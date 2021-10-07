A brochure from Mediamarkt in Germany could have uncovered the price of Google’s new smartphone. We would also have an approximate date of when it will go on sale.

In the last days We have been able to offer you several news regarding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Following the confirmation that its presentation will take place on October 19, there have been some rumors about the possible sale price.

These rumors could have hit the nail on the head as a brochure from Saturn (a subsidiary of MediaMarkt) in Germany has come to light that puts a price on Google’s new smartphone.

According to the image that has been spread on social networks, this device could go on sale for 649 euros.

Seems like the German Retailer “Mediamarkt” spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price. Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL – Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

Yesterday there was talk that the price of the Pixel 6 would be around 700 euros and, if the brochure is real, we would be before the confirmation of said rumor.

It is also seen in the image how it would be sold with a gift Bose noise canceling headphones by reserve the phone before October 27. This date could be the market launch of the phone, although Google had not raised a specific date for the sale of the Pixel 6.

An affordable phone to compete with the high-end

If the real price is 649 euros, we would be before a high quality phone with a knockdown price. Recall that the Pixel 6, as well as its Pro version, have a series of features that would please a large part of the public.

The Pixel 6 Pro cameras would have a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical magnification. In the case of Pixel 6 would do without the telephoto lens and its front camera would be 8 megapixels.

At the hardware level the power would be put by the Qualcomm 888 and 8GB of RAM. This is a good power for the supposed filtered price.

If these leaks are true, the new generation of Google phones would be much closer than we think. Its cost, so low, suggests that Google wants to stand up to big companies phone with a really good offer.

We do not know if the arrival of the Pixel 6 in Europe will include Spain. The previous generation only came to the United Kingdom on this continent and this new generation could return to more countries, as we see, at least Germany yes.