The Tigres de Aragua qualified for the postseason of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

In effect, the Bengalis defeated the Margarita Braves in the extra game that was played at the José Pérez Colmenares stadium in the city of Maracay with a score of 10-3.

The Braves went ahead in the second inning with a home run by Luis Castro to put the visitors up 1-0.

#LVBPxTLT ⚾️ – 2nd. ⬆️ Go ahead with the island team! Home run by Luis Castro, gives his team an advantage. It is Castro’s seventh homer in the campaign, second in consecutive days. @ Labarrabrava 1 – 0 @TigresOficiales pic.twitter.com/dxCWJGKaIa – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 23, 2021

But that’s where the insulars came, since in the third inning they allowed two runs and in the fourth inning it was the debacle when they received six scores for a bulky and irrecoverable 8-1.

#LVBPxTLT ⚾️ – 4th. ⬇️ Another one for the Bengalis! Wilfredo Giménez’s solo homer, puts the game by two runs. Third homer in the campaign, for the feline mask. @ Labarrabrava 1 – 3 @TigresOficiales pic.twitter.com/4pJq0IqMeA – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 23, 2021

#LVBPxTLT ⚾️ – 4th. ⬇️ Tigers take distance! 🐯 Double RBI for three runs, by Wilson García. There are already four races in the episode, for the felines. García reached 38 pushes. @ Labarrabrava 1 – 6 @TigresOficiales pic.twitter.com/awBU043wK0 – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 23, 2021

In the bottom part of the eighth inning, the Tigers scored two more runs to make the score 10-1, where the great offensive figure was Carlos Tocci, accompanied by Giménez and Amarista, but the defense of the insularists left much to be desired.

#LVBPxTLT ⚾️ – 8VO. ⬇️ Carlos Tocci again! Third unstoppable for the outfielder, who brings two more for Aragua. There are four chartered at night for Tocci. @ Labarrabrava 1 – 10 @TigresOficiales pic.twitter.com/nND2aOv2gb – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 24, 2021

Finally, the scoreboard was 10-3 in favor of the Tigres, to join the January party, where they will try to fight their way to the grand final, along with Magellan, Cardinal, Lions and Caribs.

#LVBPxTLT ⚾️ – FINAL @ labarrabrava 3 – 10 @TigresOficiales Tigres de Aragua are the fifth classified to the Round Robin! Forceful victory. These are the five that advance to All against All: @Magallanes_bbc @CardenalesDice @leones_cbbc @caribesanz @TigresOficiales pic.twitter.com/RjU4jSbRPK – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 24, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada