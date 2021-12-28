12/28/2021 at 08:51 CET

The Suns suffered a painful loss at home to the Grizzlies that removed them from the leadership of the Western Conference while the Nets comfortably edged the Clippers in Los Angeles. and the Mavericks, still without Luka Doncic, beat the Trail Blazers in Dallas.

TIMBERWOLVES 108 – CELTICS 103

The Timberwolves gave the surprise in Boston and defeated the Celtics 103-108 despite not having their three main stars: point guard D’Angelo Russell, guard Anthony Edwards and center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Without the top three men on the Minnesota team, Jaylen Nowell took over the responsibility and became the game’s leading scorer with 29 points. while center Nathan Knight made a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

In the Celtics, without their most effective man, Jayson Tatum, the leading scorer was Jaylen Brown, with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez played almost 16 minutes and scored 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

SUNS 113 – GRIZZLIES 114

The Suns’ second consecutive defeat, this time 113-114 against a Grizzlies led by a decisive Ja Morant who resisted the pressure of the Phoenix in the last quarter of the game.

The top scorer of the game was the Grizzlies point guard, Morant, who had 33 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Morant was the author of the decisive basket, surrounded by four defenders of the Suns, one hand and in full fall with half a second left on the clock.

The Grizzlies guard, Desmond Bane, finished the night with his personal record of points and 3-pointers to the sum of 32 points, of which 18 were the result of 3s, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

In addition, Memphis center Steven Adams had a double-double of 13 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 block.

For the Suns, Devin Booker had 30 points while point guard Chris Paul added a new double-double with 13 points and 13 assists in addition to 3 steals.

TRAIL BLAZERS 117 – MAVERICKS 132

The Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 117-132 in Portland with Kristaps Porzingis who for the second consecutive night was decisive for his team. Porzingis was the leading scorer of the game with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

At home, point guard Damian Lillard was the leading scorer, with 26 points and Nassir Little had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

CLIPPERS 108 – NETS 124

The Brooklyn Nets comfortably beat the Clippers in Los Angeles 108-124 in a game in which Kevin Durant did not play but in which his teammate James Harden scored 39 points and 15 assists, his record this season.

Durant and six other Nets players are out due to covid protocols. The Clippers played without eight players for the same reasons. In addition, the Californians are without their two stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, both injured.

The Clippers’ leading scorer was Marcus Morris Sr., with 24 points. Spaniard Serge Ibaka played 13 minutes and scored 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

HORNETS 123 – ROCKETS 99

The Hornets defeated the Rockets 123-99 with the contribution of a Terry Rozier who scored 27 points, of which 21 were the result of the 7 triples that he hit from 12 attempts.

In the Rockets, who came to Charlotte with significant casualties such as Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Matthews, the top scorer was Trevelin Queen, who started the game off the bench and scored 17 points.

HAWKS 118 – BULLS 130

Bulls trio DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined 89 points in a 118-130 win over the Hawks. Up front, Trae Young, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 82 points for the Hawks.

The leading scorer was DeRozan with 35 points and 10 assists. Vuceciv also had a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds. The Hawks’ leading scorer was Reddish, with 33 points.

SPURS 104 – JAZZ 110

Jazz second baseman Jordan Clarkson, who faced a fan in the final quarter of the game, propelled his team to victory against the Spurs by 104-110 with 23 points. Jordan was the top scorer of the game. The Jazz’s French center, Rudy Gobert, had a double-double of 16 points and 13 assists.

The best player for the Spurs was point guard Derrick White, with 21 points. Center Jakob Poeltl added a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

EAST CONFERENCE: 1.- Brooklyn Nets (23-9). 2.- Chicago Bulls (21-10). 3.- Milwaukee Bucks (22-13). 4.- Miami Heat (21-13). 5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13). 6.- Philadelphia 76ers (17-16). 7.- Washington Wizards (17-16). 8.- Charlotte Hornets (18-17). 9.- Boston Celtics (16-18). 10.- Toronto Raptors (14-16). 11.- New York Knicks (15-18). 12.- Atlanta Hawks (15-18). 13.- Indiana Pacers (14-20). 14.- Orlando Magic (7-27). 15.- Detroit Pistons (5-27).

WEST CONFERENCE: 1.- Golden State Warriors (27-6). 2.- Phoenix Suns (26-7). 3.- Utah Jazz (24-9). 4.- Memphis Grizzlies (21-14). 5.- Denver Nuggets (16-16). 6.- LA Clippers (17-17). 7.- Dallas Mavericks (16-17). 8.- Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17). 9.- Los Angeles Lakers (16-18). 10.- San Antonio Spurs (14-19). 11.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-20). 12.- Sacramento Kings (13-21). 13.- Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20). 14.- New Orleans Pelicans (12-22). 15.- Houston Rockets (10-24).

jcr / jag