10/29/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

.

The time change by which the clocks will be delayed an hour during the early morning of next Sunday, October 31 It will cause an increase in energy consumption in the time periods in which the light has a price highest, according to the company specializing in the comparison of energy and telecommunications rates Selectra.

According to a report published this Friday by Selectra, the winter time reduce the hours of sunlight coinciding with the peak period, when prices are more expensive and that goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., so electricity consumption will increase in that section.

Selectra also remembers that the arrival of winter time coincides with the drop in temperatures and consequent ignition of electric heaters.

Thus, putting the heating on at six in the afternoon, once the sun has gone down, will cost 59 cents in the case of split air conditioning (heat pump) and 37 cents if the electric radiator is installed.

In addition, Selectra recalls that the news light rates with time discrimination they will not modify their sections with the change of time, although he explains that with the measures approved by the Government that lower charges and tolls, the difference between sections currently “does not make much sense”, since the cheapest hours do not always coincide with the valley period (the cheapest).

Also, remember that energy savings were greater in the past due to the high consumption of traditional light bulbs, but that today, with LED lighting, energy efficiency has increased.

Therefore, to avoid high consumption during winter Selectra advises check the price of electricity every day, insulate the different rooms to keep warm, keep the house at a suitable temperature and check and clean radiators, boilers and stoves.