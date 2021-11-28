When Twilight came out – 48%, people became obsessed with their stars. Both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson found themselves harassed by paparazzi, followed by cameras no matter where they were, and basically being unable to go anywhere without a flood of headlines posted afterward. And of course, its protagonists received a good payment for their inconvenience. In later films at least, Robert Pattinson made quite a bit of money playing Edward Cullen. Still, that doesn’t exactly make up for having extreme fans hanging around every corner.

Also, the huge media attention on Pattinson probably made her break up with Kristen Stewart it was even more difficult. And while Edward was arguably not one of his best roles, it sure changed the life of the actor who is now about to release The Batman in early 2022, after so many delays in the release date of the DC and Warner Bros. project. But among the millions of fans of Robert Pattinson all over the world, one in particular stands out. In Robert’s own words, he had a fan who bullied him by following him around Spain while filming there in 2008.

The star was in Spain to work on Little ashes, a film in which he played Salvador Dalí, an interesting arc for an actor who previously played a vampire. The film fell between the releases of the film series that adapted the Twilight saga, so Pattinson’s fame was on an upward trend. Although he seemed to have been alone in Spain, but this fan took everything to the extreme to the point of harassing him. The Things quoted Robert as saying that he followed him every day and in the end he decided to go out to dinner with her.

[El acosador] stayed out of my apartment every day for weeks, all day, every day. I was so bored and just went out and had dinner with her. I was playing Salvador Dalí in Spain and there was a girl waiting outside my apartment every day for about three weeks. There was a day when he was so chronically bored that I said, “Do you want to go to dinner or something? No one else wants to hang out with me.” Her parents owned a restaurant, she took me there. I complained about everything in my life for about two hours, then he gave me the bill to pay and he never showed up near my apartment again.

We do not know if the woman he referred to was from somewhere in Spain or if she got on a plane when she found out where the actor was going to be. But it is interesting to know that the tactic of “boring her” worked to make her go away and not grow older. That is why the actor emphasized the fact that he complained a lot about anything in his life so as not to make things more interesting, since surely it is not what the woman who harassed him expected to hear from the actor that at least he seems to have better things to say in a setting where he is not being chased by a fan.

After starring in the franchise he disappeared, although not really. While it is true that he did not appear again in such great films or in ambitious adaptations of popular novels, Robert Pattinson He never stopped acting and had very good roles and performances in independent films. Now he will return to the center of attention in Hollywood with his starring role in The batman, where it will become the latest version of Bruce Wayne / Batman in an adaptation that promises to be different and dark, but somehow true to what the DC Comics character has always been.

We will have to wait to find out if the actor will return to play the Bat Man in a sequel, although rumors that it will be a trilogy continue to appear strongly.

