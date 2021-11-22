Daniel Cormier talking about titles and money on his YouTube channel

Super money fights have always existed in the UFC but in recent years they have grown. They even gave birth to a title (BMF Championship) that does not really mean anything to only add a little more appeal to the Jorge Masvidal fight against Nate Diaz. And it is interesting to think if the belts have lost value for some fighters, who prefer to line their pockets. Many do not hide it, they clearly say that they fight to win dollars not titles.

And it is totally legal. But while speaking on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier wanted to give a message to the fighters making reference, although speaking of all, to the championship of 155 pounds.

When did that title stop being so important in terms of chasing money? For a long time all the champions were money fights. They had the belts. But now, the landscape is changing. The world of sport is changing and I think wrestlers are starting to change with it. But I do think it all goes back to that championship.

“Dustin Poirier made a ton of money twice with Conor McGregor. He said something the other day: ‘If I had to retire now, I could. I’m comfortable. But I have some hits to deal. ‘ So ultimately it goes back to those 13 pounds of gold.

“I believe that, when all is said and done, those memories with that title is what really stays with you. With money you can create all the memories but there is nothing like standing there with the belt around your waist, it is a memory that cannot be replaced.

“Take the fight for the money if it’s there. But ultimately, go get that belt. That belt is what matters. That belt will allow you to tell your children and your family at some point: ‘I was the best fighter in the world’. Not many will be able to say that.

“Fight for money against fight for the title… I love what Miesha Tate is doing. Miesha said, ‘You know what? This belt motivates me. I want to be the champion. ‘ But I also love what Dustin Poirier did in the summer and he said, ‘Let me get my money back and then I can go back and pursue this goal.’

“Everything works in a great circle. But at the end of that circle, in the middle, there are 13 pounds of gold. So you have to go chase him. It is invaluable to be the world champion. So get your money, but ultimately, go get your belt.

