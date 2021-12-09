12/09/2021 at 10:46 CET

.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) arrive tied on points and with tension raised to maximum power at the last race of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will decide this weekend, at the Yas Marina circuit, the most exciting Formula 1 World Championship in recent years.

HamiltonThe 36-year-old won the debuting Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday, where he raised his own all-time F1 win record to 103 by signing his eighth win of the year, equaling 369.5 points in Verstappen, of 24; second in Jeddah and still leading by counting one more victory than his rival. In such a way, This Sunday the world champion will be the one who finishes the race ahead; but if neither score, the title will be scored by the Dutch, which it gives rise to all kinds of suspicions due to the extreme aggressiveness of both drivers.

The immense rivalry on the tracks has been transferred off them and has dynamited relations between both drivers and those responsible for their teams: Mercedes, which is aiming for an eighth title followed by the constructors – and Red Bull, second, at 28 points.

In Jeddah, the controversy reached its peak after numerous incidents throughout this season between Verstappen and Hamilton; Most notably, those at Silverstone, where Hamilton celebrated victory while Verstappen was at a local clinic after the two collided; and Monza (Italy), where both collided and were out of the race. In the first case, the English star was found guilty, punished with 10 seconds; and in Italy the responsibility fell on the young Dutch star; that in Arabia he received the same sanction as the British, for an action that, from the point of view of the Austrian team, was much less dangerous.

Verstappen, which had to return position after having passed Hamilton off the track after the second highlight of last Sunday’s chaotic race, he made what, from Mercedes’ perspective, was a ‘brake test’; braking more than he should, before claiming that he was giving way to the British and that he did not want to pass him. In an area where shortly after the DRS could be used and ‘Mad Max’ would have been able to overtake ‘Sir’ Lewis again, who admitted to being aware of that reality, adding that he was not “stupid.”

In the end, the Red Bull captain was sanctioned with ten seconds – as his greatest responsibility in the set was considered by the FIA ​​stewards, before whom both had to appear after the race -, which did not prevent him from retaining the second square. As the tension was already very high from Sao Paulo (Brazil), where Hamilton achieved the first of his three consecutive victories in the last three races, after breaking a sweat to overtake a Verstappen that it sold at a high price to be exceeded (in a couple of actions that border on illegality and were not sanctioned); and that it was evident in Qatar, where Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss- and Christian horner, his counterpart at Red Bull, staged the breakdown of relationships; both pilots openly brandish the hatchet after what happened in Arabia.

Verstappen, who strongly disagreed with the commissioners’ decision even before they had delivered their verdict –on a day that bordered on the grotesque-, he left the podium ceremony in Jeddah early. Where he and Hamilton, who called him crazy after playing on the track, did not say hello.

With all these premises, the ghosts of other times were resurrected – those of the Brazilian Ayrton Senna and the French Alain Prost or those of Schumacher and Canadian Jacques Villeneuve; when a World Cup was resolved in the last race by accident. Which, if it occurred in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, would award the crown to Verstappen. Winner last year in Abu Dhabi, where no one equals all five of Hamilton.

Yas Marina, who made her World Cup debut in 2009, initially exceeded five and a half kilometers; but after some tweaks – among them, the elimination of the chicane at the beginning and the widening of the hairpin that now makes up the fifth of its 16 curves – it measures 5,281 meters from this year. On Sunday it is planned to give it 58 laps, to complete a route of 306.1 kilometers.

This Friday the free practice will start, in a Grand Prix in which it will be rolled with tires of the softest range of compounds: the C3 -hard, recognizable by the white stripe-, C4 -medium, yellow stripe- and C5 -soft, red-.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who raised his F1 podium ratio to 98 in Qatar, seven years after he had captured the previous one, he is tenth in the World Cup, with 77 points; five more than his French partner Esteban Ocon, from which in the last meters of the last race the Finn snatched third place Valtteri Bottas, partner of Hamilton. To which the mexican Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s colleague, It will no longer be able to snatch (Red Bull) the third place in the contest; although ‘Checo’, with 190 points, have secured the fourth final place.

For its part, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) is seventh, with 149.5 points, four and a half behind his former teammate Lando Norris (McLaren); and he is also opting for fifth place from his current colleague, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (158). The ‘Scuderia’ has practically assured the third final place in the Constructors’ World Cup, in whiche Alonso and Ocon must certify the fifth Final square for Alpine at Yas Marina.

arh / ea