12/22/2021 at 1:16 PM CET

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, played this past summer, revised down their estimate of the cost of the sporting event on Wednesday to 1.45 trillion yen (11,230 million euros).

The figure, the sixth budget revision, was released at the end of a meeting of the board of directors of the organizers and contrasts with the 1.64 trillion yen (12,700 million euros) estimated a year ago, when those responsible evaluated possible extra costs for postponement of the tournament.

This reduction in its cost estimate is mainly due to “the simplification” of the Games and “the revision of contracts associated with holding events without spectators,” due to the covid-19 pandemic, Tokyo 2020 explained in a statement.

The ban on the public from abroad, the practically zero attendance of national spectators and the necessary staff cuts as a result reduced several games.

Tokyo was in a state of emergency due to covid during the celebration of the Games and, although the losses related to the sale of tickets were considerable, the reduction in costs offset the fall in these revenues.

One of the most controversial points at the national level was food waste. Only 19% of the roughly 1.6 million meals prepared for volunteers and staff who worked at the Games were consumed, organizers revealed.

The estimate published today is almost double the cost of 734,000 million yen (5,680 million euros) initially estimated by those responsible when they presented Tokyo’s candidacy before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2013.

Tokyo 2020 will continue to review its accounts and expects to release a final cost figure in June 2022.