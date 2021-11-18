CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 20:25

The Toledo Pact disfigures the head of Social Security to give them “48 hours to approve a structural reform that will last for decades.” Escriv discharges responsibility for the demands of Brussels and the social partners

The Minister of Social Security José Luis Escriv, together with the former minister and socialist deputy Magdalena Valerio during his appearance in the parliamentary commission of the Toledo Pact. . / Kiko HuescaKiko HuescaEFE

“Come in like an elephant in a china pot: to process a reform in 48 hours for the next decades is an outrage in terms and deadlines and there is no right to impose the reform by stealing the debate. ” Jos Luis Escriv, Minister of Social Security, received a severe warning this afternoon from the Toledo Pact, the commission that must approve the pension reform.

The deputy for Citizens Mara Muoz Vidal It has not been the only one to make Escriv ugly what they point to as a lack of consideration with Parliament. So have groups as diverse as PP, ERC or PNV, who have accused the person in charge of Social Security of wanting to impose consensus on them, as well as giving the negotiation with employers and unions to agree on the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) greater relevance than the contributions that Congress can make.

The Toledo Pact prided itself on being an exceptional commission in Congress. Exceptional because the particular problems between parties were left out for the sake of a consensus for a greater good, which is the pension system. But, judging by the discomfort generated by the MEI, it is an increasingly difficult quality to maintain.

The agreement called in July for November 15 was presented to employers and unions on November 3. The 13 days of negotiation concluded with the establishment of the businessmen and the union support. With this balance, Escriv has gone to Congress to expose a system that will tax wages with a specific contribution of 0.6% for 10 years to fill the pension reserve fund for the next decade.

As Muoz Vidal has summarized, within 48 hours they must approve a structural reform that will last for at least a decade. The deputies have listened and asked for more information but their deadline to offer alternatives or at least discuss them within ends tomorrow. The summary may be that the Government tries to cut to the extreme the parliamentary process to approve a reform that will be far from reaping the broad approval that Brussels demands as a guarantee of stability in the reforms.

Toms Cabezn, of the PP, has handed over to the minister the telephones of his parliamentary group “in case he does not have them.” The main opposition group has publicly denounced that its role in the Toledo Pact is systematically ignored by the Ministry of Social Security.

Even parliamentary supporters such as the PNV have accused Escriv of “supplanting” Parliament through social dialogue, reminding him of where the laws are validated. ERC has warned him that “passing a law in two days is complicated.”

Escriv has chosen to take on the anger of the groups and enter melee with Bighead, even demanding that it make public its alternative, the sustainability factor approved in 2013 and repealed in July, which, as it has pointed out, would have meant “massive cuts” in pensions. Cabezn has reminded him that he is the appearing party and, in turn, has asked him to clarify the Government’s intentions in order to raise the calculation period for calculating pensions to 35 years and, also, in what way he wants to process the MEI to go into effect on January 1.

The head of Social Security has indicated that the battery of reforms will continue next year and has unloaded on the Recovery and Resilience Plan agreed with Brussels the responsibility for the malaise in Congress. “We have been forced to create two negotiating blocks and I ask for your understanding,” he demanded. It has also pointed to employers and unions as responsible for presenting their MEI without material time for the deputies to analyze it and has promised to change it. “You have to turn the sequential methodology around with the social agents, who tend to run out of deadlines and limit the space to this Chamber. This procedure and these times are not adequate “, he stated before being reminded that he is the one who sets the deadlines for negotiations with social agents.

