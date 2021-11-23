11/23/2021 at 09:00 CET

The easiest decision whenever you want to break a bad dynamic is to change the coach. It is not always fair nor is it a guaranteed result, but of course many changes in the sidewalk have provided very satisfactory results. And it’s no wonder if we look at the ‘glamorous’ list of coaches without a team.

With the recent dismissals of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and of Ronald Koeman, the list grows in value and they are added to names like Zinadine zidane, Andrea Pirlo or Frank Lampard. In a possible list of the ten best free coaches at the moment, ordered by points for matches achieved, according to the ‘Transfermarkt’ portal, something like this could come out:

Andrea PirloZidanine ZidaneAndré Villas-BoasFabio CannavaroMark Van BommelRonald KoemanOle Gunnar SolskjaerErnesto ValverdeFrank LampardLucian Favre

In the list of free agents, we can find a large list of Spanish technicians of great renown. Apart from the aforementioned Valverde, we find another former Barça player as he is Quique Setien. Albert celades, Javi grace, Michel, Diego Martinez or Paco Lopez They are other names that, after making great performances in the Spanish League, are currently without a team.

The Premier League, the league that changes the most

Of the big five leagues, The English is the one who has undergone the most bench changes Until now. Until seven teams they have already seen how their bench has changed owners, before reaching the end of the first round. In the Spanish and Italian league, they are four the teams that have decided to change coaches.

In France only the Girondins of Bordeaux and in Germany the Wolfsburg They have been the only teams that so far have decided to change their dynamics by replacing the coach.