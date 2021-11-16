11/16/2021 at 2:38 PM CET

Paula Clemente

The remuneration of the highest executives of the IBEX 35 It fell 20% last year, and even so, there is a growing gap between your salary and that of your workers. According to the firm’s data KPMG Lawyers, the CEOs of this group of companies received in 2020 up to 99.4 times more than the template. A year earlier, the same comparison showed a considerably lower distance, of 78 times.

This worsening of the difference between salaries is directly attributed to the records of temporary employment regulation (erte), which pushed down the wages of workers. In this sense, the most significant gaps are in the construction and infrastructure sector, areas in which the top executive officers earned nearly 180 times more than ordinary workers and where this gap grew by more than 90 points.

It is followed, with close ratios, by the industry and technology and telecommunications. In fact, only the financial and insurance, oil and energy, transport and tourism and real estate sectors register reductions in this gap compared to 2019. However, also in these cases, the Ibex 35 CEOs received between 44 and 22 times more than the workers of the same companies.

And all this taking into account, in addition, that the pandemic cut the remuneration of the CEOs. In the case of the continuous market (companies on the stock market but that are not part of the Ibex 35), the difference with 2019 is 9%, far from the 20% recorded on average by Ibex executives. This decrease is again attributed to the pandemic and the drop in turnover and profits before taxes and amortizations (Ebitda).

The pay gap worsens

Another gap that also widened last year was gender: on the boards of these companies, men earned 10.3% more on average than women, when this difference was 7.4% a year earlier. In this case, those responsible for preparing the report explain that managers work on average in companies somewhat larger than themselves, which could explain this distance.

“In the Ibex 35, in the last five years women’s wages have consistently been below men’s, being men in the last three years in companies equal to or larger than women, which could help in the explanation & rdquor ;, is detailed in the report.

Lack of correlation between billing and salaries

Beyond that, KPMG Abogados concludes that there is a lack of correlation between salaries and the size and complexity of listed companies, although in this case it focuses its criticism on the continuous market. This highlights – they summarize from the signature – the need to improve practices when determining the amount of the remuneration package for directors.

“In addition, analyzing the remuneration in relation to the size of the companies, the KPMG report makes it clear that it is impossible to explain the remuneration through the results and that there is a clear absence of a relationship between remuneration and turnover,” the analysts emphasize.