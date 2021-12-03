In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

POCO, the brand that comes from Xiaomi, has carved a niche in the market by offering cutting-edge hardware at an entry price. Seize it!

The great competition from the mobile market means that manufacturers keep the hardware as long as possible, pushing the price as much as possible. One of the most obvious examples are POCO mobiles.

You can get the new Poco M4 Pro 5G for only 239 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain. Yes, remember activate the 5 euro coupon what’s under the price. You also have it on Amazon but more expensive, at 275 euros.

We are talking about unthinkable hardware at this price, with 90 Hz screen, 6 GB of RAM, fast charging, 50 MPix camera and 5G connection, among other things that we are going to see.

A top mobile with a 90 Hz screen, 6 GB of RAM, a 50 MPix camera, fast charging and 5G connection, for just 200 euros.

The Little M4 Pro 5G boasts a 6.6-inch IPS screen, FullHD +, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is ideal for video games, and it is also less eye strain than a 60 Hz screen.

Uses the premium mid-range processor MediaTek Dimensity 810, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Enough to use all apps and games, including the most demanding, without problems.

The cameras section meets perfectly, with a main sensor of 50 Mpix, Accompanying a wide angle of 8 Mpix. The selfie camera is 16 Mpix.

It is one of the most affordable mobiles that already offers 5G connection, to navigate at maximum speed.

It has uA large 5,000 mAh battery that lasts all day, and fast charging at 33W. The battery recharges to 100% in 59 minutes.

If you want to know more, do not miss our complete review of Poco M4 Pro.

