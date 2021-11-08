11/08/2021 at 12:40 CET

In the early stages of a new season, the great footballers of the Old Continent begin to grease the machinery. Some maintain the state of grace with which they finished the previous course or the one that they showed in the international tournaments of selections, either in Eurocopa or Copa América.

Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah, Immobile and Laborde are the names that lead the top scorer rankings in their respective leagues. With 13 goals, Lewandowski is the player who has scored the most goals in the league this season., Benzema, Salah and Immobile have scored 10 goals each, while in France Laborde and Jonathan David lead with 8 goals.

The Bayern striker, is who also leads the race for the golden boot 2021, with 56 goals in this year 2021, the Pole is showing his great form and why he is one of the strong candidates to win the Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski also leads in Champions

Hoarder would be the adjective that would describe the Pole, who also leads the scorers’ table in the Champions League. After four games played, the Bayern man has managed to score 8 goals. In the Europa League he is the Lyon striker, Toko Ekambi, who leads the list with 6 points.

In the Conference League, it is the only competition where no player from the five major leagues leads. Green from Slovan from Bratislava is the player who has scored the most goals, surpassing names like Harry Kane.