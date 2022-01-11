01/11/2022 at 4:18 PM CET

Joan Lascorz he is a fighter. He proved it after the terrible accident that left him a quadriplegic at Imola 2012, with the Kawasaki of the World Superbikes. And he has insisted on asserting himself in the Dakar as well. Despite being in a wheelchair and having significant mobility limitations in the upper extremities, the Catalan rider is completing an astonishing feat and with three days to go until the end of the toughest rally in the world, running ninth overall in SidebySide ( SSV).Lascorz he had to resort to ‘crowdfunding’ to complete the budget that would allow him to make his feat of competing in the Dakar a reality. His particular ‘patrons’ include Marc Márquez, Ana Carrasco, Sam Lowes and the brothers Stem, his bosses at Kawasaki when he was in the accident. Thank you for your contribution and that of a few more, whose names appear on your buggy, Joan came to Saudi Arabia ready to make history.

And it is certainly succeeding. Drive a car from the category T4, although suitably adapted to your disability at the wheel. His co-driver is a true Dakar veteran, Miguel Puertas, which has already renamed Joan as ‘Torpedo’ Lascorz. “I had already followed Joan before and he seemed like a guy with a special mentality of overcoming due to the limitations he has and, on the other hand, very competitive. Since he called me, he made it clear to me that this project was to compete, not just to finish the Dakar; He told me that his goal is to fight to win. That convinced me and I said to myself ‘let’s go for it again’ “, he says Doors.

“So far I’ve been taking it easy, following the advice of those with career experience like Miguel. In the first days I knew that it was important not to make mistakes and in the second week you have to run & rdquor ;, summarizes Joan, that aspires to be the first quadriplegic to finish the Dakar and he has surprised everyone with his speed and consistency. Today has concluded the ninth stage in 15th position and is consolidated in the top ten of the general (it is 9th at 4:48 ‘). An astonishing result for many but which he thinks is “improvable & rdquor; since “if I am so far behind in the starting order of many stages, I could be higher in the classification at this point & rdquor ;.