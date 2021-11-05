11/05/2021 at 12:57 CET

The general director of the Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía-Ruta del Sol, Joaquín Cuevas, has indicated that one of the main objectives that the organization has set for the 2022 edition is the presence of the Murcian Alejandro Valverde, who has announced that he will continue for another year, in the season that may mark his retirement.

“He is a legend of cycling and of our career. Our king is Valverde and we want him to be with us in the next edition as it is his last active season and we want to share the successes achieved and those who can achieve more, so I know it. we are going to transfer the Movistar team and Alejandro himself, “Cuevas told ..

Valverde is currently the cyclist with the most victories in the Vuelta a Andalucía list with five titles, in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017., this one in the last edition in which he competed.

The Murcian is by far the cyclist with the most triumphs and in the record he is followed by Belgian Freddy Maertens, who won in 1974 and 1975; the German Dietrich Thurau, who won in 1977 and 1979; the Spanish Eduardo Chozas and Julián Gorospe, in 1983 and 1990 and 1984 and 1993, respectively; the Italian Stefano Della Santa, in 1994 and 1995; and the Danish Jakob Fuslang, who won in 2019 and 2020.

In addition to the five successes in the general classification, the 2018 world champion has eight stage victories, one in 2012, two in 2013, three in 2014 and once in 2016 and 2017.