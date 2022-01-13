The tourism sector is taking off, after almost two years of crisis caused by the pandemic. This 2021 has been “a hopeful beginning of the recovery, which has been intermittent and that micron has slowed down. “The sector is already looking to Easter and by 2022 it is expected to recover 80% of the activity prior to the pandemic, according to the calculations of Exceltur, the main lobby of the sector. .

“We started late, in May, but the great momentum of Spanish demand has allowed us to generate an activity of 88,000 million euros“, said Jos Luis Zoreda, Vice President of Exceltur.

“From April we expect a strong recovery ahead of Easter, with the national market as the driving force, if the situation does not worsen. From then on, the stage will be set for international demand to recover”, explained scar Perelli, Head of the Exceltur study service.

“There is great confidence that we are going to get out of the pothole from the second trimester, in which we will overcome the affectations due to micron. They are bad in January and February but you see lights in March and at Easter it is expected that this pothole will have been overcome, “said Zoreda.

According to Exceltur’s calculations, it is expected that in 2022 tourism activity may reach 135,000 million, 87% of the results of the last prepandemic year. The year will close with a GDP of 10.5%, three points more than the current one.

In 2021, more than 60% of activity has already been recovered there were in 2019. They are 36,000 million euros more than last year. Tourism GDP, the weight of the sector on the Spanish economy, amounts to 7.4%, compared to 5% last year but still far from 12.5% ​​prior to the crisis.

The national miracle

“This year the enormous desire to travel has been consolidated, deeply ingrained among consumers. As soon as restrictions have been released, it has had a very powerful engine “, said Zoreda, who has influenced the role played by Spanish demand, which is very powerful, although foreign demand has not followed this trend.

There is still 60% less income from foreign demand. 21,000 million euros of spending have been generated, with 20 million tourists, far from the more than 80 million in 2019. The main tourist source markets have been reallocated. The main one was the United Kingdom, but this year they have been reversed and Germany and France top the ranking. The restrictive measures have deterred its British travelers.

From Exceltur they have wanted to emphasize that these better expectations “are opposed to business results that will not have the same improvement trend to the extent that inflation conditions business margins and the sector cannot yet affect prices of these cost increases“said Zoreda.

The sector asks that the ERTE scheme be maintained until the end of 2022 and a new aid plan, as France has done, to mitigate the impact of micron. Also that the repayment terms of the ICO credits are extended.

“The pandemic has changed a lot of things for us and there are structural aspects that are still pending. Spain needs a strategic sheet that defines what are the priorities for competitive transformation, “he says.

They also wanted to highlight “the disappointment at the allocation of Next Generation funds to tourism. These funds have ended up in projects with little transforming power for the sector,” Zoreda pointed out.

Hotels

The hotel sector, which also presented its balance sheet for 2021 today, is also confident that the recovery will take hold in the coming months. “Winter starts with a very positive travel intention. We are close to recovery, this crisis is passing and this winter we are doubling the travel intentions of the previous one, “according to Jorge Marichal, president of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Cehat).

According to data from the hotel management, which has presented its forecast report prepared by the consulting firm PWC, reservations from January to March have multiplied by five compared to last year. Occupancy as of January 1 in 2021 was 3%, while this year we are at 17%. For February and March, the projections are similar, according to Cayetano Soler, partner in charge of tourism at PWC.

The national market is already at the levels of 2019. The recovery is taking place in all the source markets, although in the case of the British it is being slower due to the restrictions approved by the Government of Boris Johnson.

The improvements are taking place thanks to the domestic market, which has been “one of the basic pillars of the maintenance of the sector. We have managed to get Spanish tourists to look at Spain,” said Soler.

The expert believes that the data from March to Easter can be projected, with four times more reserves than in 2020. Except for one strain that complicates the situation. “Especially taking into account the push of the Spaniard, we will have a good Easter, without a doubt,” according to Marichal.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Barcelona-Real Madrid: the Super Cup Classic, live