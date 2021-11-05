Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021 – 02:06

Tensions in the supply chain can make it difficult to replenish products that are out of stock sooner.

Image of a toy store in Andalusia in June of last year

Tensions in the supply chain (due to delays in shipping from Asia, shortages of some raw materials and rising prices) have led toy manufacturers to encourage consumers to purchase their Christmas purchases with anticipation Given the possibility that later, if certain star products are sold out, they can no longer be replaced.

According to the president of the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers (AEFJ), Jos Antonio Pastor, there will be no shortage of the market because the campaign begins the same month of January of the previous year, just after Reyes, so that it has already been planned for months. What If it is committed is the replacement of some products that become fashionable and that they can be sold out sooner, he explains to this newspaper.

In the month of October it is already intuited which could be these star products most in demand by children that year. As he explains, now there is spare stock and this is usually replenished in mid-December. The problem is that there are many delays in shipping by ship from Asia and now the goods take twice as long to arrive, about eight weeks or nine.

From Anged, who represents the large distribution companies (many of them sell toys, such as Toys R Us, El Corte Ingls or Carrefour), they insist that there will be no shortage and remember that purchases have been anticipated for years, for Black Friday. Remember, moreover, that every Christmas there are star products that are sold out, bottleneck or not, and this year will be no exception.

Transportation delays

In recent months the toy sector, like the rest of the distribution, has difficulties finding space on the ships to bring the finished products, but also the raw materials and components that are used for the manufacture of toys.

A bike, for example, is made up of dozens of parts that come in many cases from Asia. The plastic guns have iron wires that also come from there. The same as the polymers that are used in plastic cars or beach buckets, and the PVC that make up part of the dolls.

From Mattel, maker of the Barbie doll, add only that the reconciliation of its financial measures takes into account any unexpected interruptions of the supply chain, market volatility and other macroeconomic risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect, they noted when presenting their latest results.

The toy industry makes 70% of its annual sales at Christmas, and 10% are sometimes concentrated in the week before the Three Kings Day. For this reason, Pastor believes that this year more than ever it is important to plan purchases and not wait for that last week in January. They expect growth close to two digits for this Christmas, with an increase in the category of dolls, board games and construction, these last two played a very important role in the confinement.

