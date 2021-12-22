In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The WiFi Mesh promises to solve connection problems in certain corners of the house and now there are also packs that also include WiFi 6.

Good news for all those who suffer from the so-called “dead zones” with the WiFi connection at home, and it is that little by little it is becoming easier and cheaper to solve them, even if you live in a large house or a plot of land where normally a single router cannot reach.

The solution is Mesh WiFi, which creates several nodes with different routers to generate a continuous network without interruptions. covering hundreds of square meters. You may have heard of it, especially since there are quite complete packs of Mesh routers at a good price.

Right now without going any further we would highlight one, from a top-level brand such as Tp link. This is the pack of three Deco X60 routers which is not only Mesh, but also has WiFi 6. Its price is 319 euros at the moment, 16% less than usual.

These routers are not only compatible with WiFi Mesh but also have WiFi 6, so they will give an incredible leap in quality to the Internet connection in any space.

It can cover up to 550 m2 with the same network, so you can move between several floors or throughout the area around your house not only without losing the connection, but without noticing a drop in its intensity and without the dreaded micro-cuts .

Let’s say you could go from one point to another watching a live football match on your mobile or tablet without interruption at any time, a real luxury.

Having WiFi 6 gives it an extra more than interesting, and it is a relatively new standard that many devices already have, such as the PlayStation 5 or the new iPhones, designed especially for improve signal quality and stability in areas that are highly saturated with WiFi networks and connected devices, that is to say, in practically all urban areas.

It is a big investment, to be sure, although in the long term it will pay off more than anything else. The standards and features they incorporate means that this pack of Mesh routers will work at full capacity for many years from now, so you will have more than enough time to amortize the expense.

Plus, whether you have a Prime account or not, shipping is free. If you also have it, much better, since your order will arrive in just 24 or 48 working hours.

