Updated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 08:37

The strikes are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday December 20, 21 and 22 and this Wednesday there is a demonstration in the streets of Madrid and other Spanish cities

A carrier on his truck.Biel AlioEFEHuelga The carriers will maintain the strike called before Christmas after meeting with the Government. Motor What is the vignette that the Government wants to apply to pay for the highways?

The Spanish Confederation of Goods Transportation (CETM) of Madrid and Fenadismer, which together with other business organizations have convened the lockout From next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 20, 21, and 22, they have organized a truck demonstration through the streets of Madrid and other Spanish cities for this Wednesday, December 15.

The employer’s association is currently in a moment of negotiations with the Government, with which it has already held several meetings to avoid unemployment in the sector, but far from calming the protest, business organizations have threatened to make this closure undefined.

However, not all the employers represented in the National Committee for the Transportation of Goods, which is the one that has called the strike for next week, second the demonstration this Wednesday. Specifically, in addition to CETM, only the National Federation of Transport Associations of Spain (Fenadismer) has taken sides in this ‘slow truck march’.

Others, such as the International Road Transport Association (Astic), the Independent Federation of Transporters (Feintra), the National Federation of Road Transport (Fetransa) or the Valencian Federation of Transport and Logistics Entrepreneurs (FVET), among others. , who have called the closing of next week by being part of the Committee, have not joined the march on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the unions have also warned that they will carry out mobilizations on the other hand, if the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and the employers do not sit down with them to solve the main problems of the sector.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Isabel Pardo de Vera, He has already defended that the Government has given a solution to all the demands that the employers’ association of the transporters has requested. Although he has not yet detailed what they are the concrete proposals, s has said that it is a package of ten measures that mark “a historic milestone” in the regulation of the sector.

According to the document to which Europa Press has had access, which is the one that was negotiated in the second of the meetings that have taken place since the call for the lockout, it is limited to the maximum that the loading and unloading is done by the truckers or who assume the increase in fuel, although it does not prohibit them.

However, the negotiations have run their course and, according to the sources consulted, the Government has already taken a further step, prohibiting these practices from taking place. However, the business side continues to defend that the proposals are insufficient.

80% second closing

According to a survey conducted by Ontruck, a digital shipping agency that connects shippers with shippers, eight out of ten carriers They plan to support the lockout in the sector, 55% because they consider it necessary for the demands of the group to be met, and 36% because “they feel doomed to it.”

The survey also concludes that 82% of professionals are in favor of the measure taken by the employer, although half of them consider that the employer itself also has part of the responsibility in the current situation in the sector. On the contrary, 18% disagree and 12% think that the right moment for unemployment has not been chosen.

The claims

Javier Escribano, co-founder of Ontruck, explains that there are many factors of uncertainty in the sector, such as 40% of kilometers that are made on average in Spain with empty trucks, waiting in warehouses, conditions on loading and unloading or excessive average pay period of 90 days in the sector, among many others.

The main problem is that the sector is very atomized, with many freelancers and SMEs without the ability to negotiate, which explains why trucks do the loading and unloading or assume the cost of diesel, practices that have been generalized in warehouses to save costs in hiring porters.

Ministry sources explain that there is a conflict of a private nature between truckers and shippers, since, in search of a competitive advantage for some transport companies over others, to obtain the contract, the transporters close agreements with the shippers that establish that the truck driver carries out this loading and unloading.

Something similar happens with the fuels. Carriers can establish a price revision clause, but they often waive it to gain a competitive advantage, so they end up assuming the big rise that diesel is experiencing.

Third, the employers, and the unions also agree on this, demand safe and guarded rest areas on the highways. The fourth problem is derived from future tolls.

What the Executive has committed itself to is that no tolls will be applied without the consensus of the sector, all this, however, linked to the carriers calling off the closing of next week.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more