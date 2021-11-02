11/02/2021 at 07:46 CET

David Page

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) fails again in its attempt to impose a historic fine on fifty companies and employers accused of distribute public waste and cleaning contracts for years, as reported by El Periódico de España.

Twice the body has tried in the last decade and for twice justice has overthrown the processesNot because these bad practices are considered unproven, but because of a serious error in strategy and form committed in the past by the CNMC in the development of the file.

The Supreme Court is about to definitively overturn the entire procedure, confirming the judgments of the National Court of last April that annulled the reopening of the process by the CNMC and that rejected the body’s claim to re-initiate the file against those 51 companies, known during this time as the “trash cartel & rdquor;.

The last trick available to the CNMC to continue with the process was to stop the annulment of the National Court by presenting appeals to the Supreme Court against each of the nine judgments that gave the reason to the investigated companies and employers. The High Court has already rejected two cassation appeals and the legal services of the CNMC assume that shortly it will also inadmit the other seven, given that they are identical, according to sources that directly participate in the process confirm to El Periódico de España.

Once the Supreme Court pronounces imminently on all pending appeals, the CNMC will have to execute the sentences and file the open disciplinary proceedings. With this, it will be definitive folder to a case that has accumulated investigations and lawsuits in different instances for almost a decade and will end without the imposition of sanctions.

Ten years of research

The former National Competition Commission (CNC) initiated preliminary inquiries in 2012 to clarify a alleged scandal involving the distribution of public tenders and private contracts in the urban waste and cleaning sector. The CNC itself approved the opening of a sanctioning file in July 2013, just three months before disappearing to join the then brand new CNMC, which inherited the procedure and continued with the investigations for almost two more years.

In 2015, the CNMC imposed a historic fine on fifty companies and business associations for 98.2 million euros. Among those sanctioned were subsidiaries of several of the country’s large construction and services groups, such as FCC, Ferrovial, ACS or Sacyr, which accounted for the bulk of the amount of the sanctions. It was a real shakeup for the entire industry.

The CNMC considered proven a “global concerted practice& rdquor; of urban cleaning, industrial waste and paper and cardboard recovery companies so as not to steal customers or to distribute new potential customers; to distribute public tenders by arranging bids or not competing in some tenders and then subcontracting each other; to exchange sensitive pricing and business information & mldr;

The companies appealed and the National Court canceled the fines, but without going into the merits of the case or questioning the existence of the illegal practices, but only because the CNMC made a mistake and treated the case as a “single and continuous violation & rdquor; of all companies. That is, Competition approached the file as if it were a single plot, but the Hearing the interconnection between all the companies was not considered proven. The practices of all companies might be similar, but some were never related to each other.

The National Court “does not discuss whether the appellant’s conduct in the aforementioned sector and in the aforementioned geographical area may be reprehensible from the point of view of competition regulations, but rather whether or not said conduct is part of a single offense. and continued & rdquor ;, was included in one of the dozens of sentences with which he annulled the sanctions.

Justice has already spoken

Taking advantage of the fact that the objections of the Hearing were of form and not of substance, the CNMC returned to the charge and launched in 2018 a new sanctioning file against the ‘trash cartel’. To overcome the reluctance of justice, what Competencia did was investigate individually the possible infractions that had not yet prescribed, and not as a single plot. Various sources point out that the new file – which was practically ready for final approval while waiting for the courts to resolve the new resources of the companies – was going to be resolved with a new millionaire fine.

But that file is finally going to stay in the drawer in which it has been kept for the last few years. The National Court, first, and the Supreme Court, now, have agreed with the companies in their request to annul the reopening of the file because it was an attempt by the CNMC to investigate and punish the same facts as in the first process, which justice has already annulled.

Seven companies -among them Valoryza (Sacyr), Cespa (a Ferrovial subsidiary until last summer) or Urbaser (of ACS until 2017, after the first sanction) – and two business associations have successfully argued in court that they were not You can file twice for the same bad practices. So the case opened, annulled, reopened and again annulled will be definitively filed and closed.