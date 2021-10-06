DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 – 19:43

The measure was already eliminated at the last minute in the past accounts at the express request of the ‘jeltzale’ formation

The PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in a photo last February. PSOE Policy and United We Can reach an agreement on the Budgets after agreeing to intervene in rents

Government not recovering the diesel tax in the General State Budget of 2022, an old desire that Minister Montero had to eliminate, at the last minute and by express demand of the PNV, from the previous accounts.

However, at that same moment it was assumed that the Treasury would try to include them again in the PGE that the Congress of Ministers approves tomorrow, but sources from this department rule out that this will happen. On the one hand, because they want to wait for recommendations of the expert committee for tax reform but also, and probably more important, because the approval of the accounts still depends on the PNV. And since the jeltzale position does not appear to have changed, the Government prefers not to include a measure that could pose a problem in the processing.

“We believe that it would not make sense to include a multitude of fiscal measures just before the recommendations of the group of experts, and furthermore, you continue to depend on the support of the PNV,” explain sources from the Treasury.

That dependency was what made a measure that Montero considered a priority to disappear from the accounts of last year, which would cause an increase in the tax on diesel and make its price equal to that of gasoline. “Necessary to leave a better world for the next generations,” he used to say to try to avoid the fact that It will have a very direct impact on the working and middle class, something that she had always stated would not happen.

But the PNV considered that its approval would generate problems in the Basque Country, since will affect the Basque industry dedicated to diesel engines. And, as it did in 2018, when it forced the Government of Mariano Rajoy to agree to a 1.6% increase in pensions and thus satisfy the retirees who demonstrated in Bilbao every Monday, the Executive of Sanchez to eliminate the measure. The result, in both cases, the same: he got what he wanted.

