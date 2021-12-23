12/23/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Spain has entered 454 million with Tobin and Google taxes, which represents a quarter of the 1,818 million planned by the Government for the year as a whole, according to the monthly tax collection report for the month of November, published this Thursday by the Tax Agency.

Specifically, the Treasury has collected 288 million euros until November for the tax on financial transactions, known as the ‘Tobin tax’, what supposes 33.8% of the 850 million collection planned by the Government for the whole of the year.

The Tax on Financial Transactions, in force since January 16, 2021, is levied on the acquisition of shares in Spanish companies, regardless of the residence of the persons or entities involved in the operation, provided that such companies have shares admitted to trading on a regulated market and a market capitalization value of more than 1,000 million euros.

The first self-assessment of the Tax on Financial Transactions, which must be submitted in a compulsory way electronically via the Internet at the electronic headquarters of the Tax Agency on a monthly basis, was carried out between June 10 and 20 of this year.

On its side, Spain has entered 166 million euros from the settlement of the Tax on Certain Digital Services, known as the ‘Google rate’, which is settled quarterly, of the 968 million planned for this year (17%).

The ‘Google rate’ taxes thats companies with total annual revenues of at least 750 million euros and with revenues in Spain of more than 3 million euros, targeting online advertising services, online intermediation services and the sale of data generated from information provided by the user during their activity or the sale of metadata. Although the Treasury had planned an initial collection of about 1,200 million euros (before the pandemic), it later lowered it to 968 million.

Agreement with the United States

However, the governments of Spain, France, Italy, Austria and the United Kingdom have recently reached an agreement with the United States on their respective digital taxes that will prevent the entry into force of the tariffs on imports of products from these European countries that Washington had approved in June.

The agreement contemplates that Spain and the rest of the countries maintain their respective national digital taxes until it enters into force the first pillar of the agreement on corporate taxation reached by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) at the request of the G20. This pillar will enter into force on December 31, 2023 as the deadline.

Starting in 2024, it will be evaluated whether the taxes paid by US multinationals affected by national digital taxes are higher than those they would have had to pay under Pillar 1. If this were the case, Spain and the rest of the European countries will have to pay these companies a tax credit for the difference between the two amounts.

The general director of the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT), Jesus Gascón, has already admitted “errors” in the calculation for this year of the ‘Google’ and ‘Tobin’ Rates. In the case of the new financial transactions tax, estimates “were excessive”, although it foresees that it will gain collection capacity.

It has also admitted that with regard to the Tax on Certain Digital Services, there were errors in the initial calculation method, as well as in the multipliers applied to the European Commission’s forecast.