The department of Montero specifies what are the measures on which it works after the ambiguity of Ribera

Energy crisis The light breaks a new record and forces the Government to promise new tax cuts in 2022

In the Ministry of Finance they are clear about the options in which the Government works to lower the price of the electricity bill: “The extension of the fiscal measures already adopted and that expire at the end of the month “. That is, it will maintain the VAT reduction from 21% to 10%, and the reduction of the tax on electricity production and the special tax on electricity.

The statement by the department headed by Mara Jess Montero is important because, on the one hand, it specifies what actions will be carried out, and, on the other, because clarifies what was pointed out by the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera.

In the press conference after the Council of Ministers held this Tuesday, the minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge announced that the fiscal measures in which they are working could “not necessarily be” those already applied, to which government sources They have subsequently added that an extension will be applied, albeit on a “weighted” basis.

Sources of the Ministry of Finance, however, are much clearer and influence: “What will be approved in the next Councils of Ministers is in line with what has already been approved. There is no more.” According to their estimates, the tax cuts approved for measures this year in view of the unstoppable rise in the price of electricity have allowed a saving of 2,000 million of euros to consumers.

The figure is remarkable, so much so that it far exceeds the collection impact of the new taxes that the Government has created this year. Figures such as the Google rate or the Tobin rate have fallen far short of the Treasury estimates, showing that they were inflated. But even so tax collection is on track to mark a new all-time high at the end of 2021, driven especially by the almost 100,000 million to reach personal income tax.

Spain has committed 65% of European funds and expects to receive the 10 billion soon

In the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvio, also reported that 73% of the European funds planned for 2021 have already been authorized and the committed investment reaches 64 ,5%.

This was pointed out by the first vice president at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers in which she valued that the “good progress” in the execution of the Plan has made Spain the first country to receive the positive preliminary evaluation of the European Commission for the transfer of funds for milestones and objectives achieved for an amount of 10,000 million euros, which it expects to receive in “the next few weeks”, reports Europa Press.

