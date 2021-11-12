The Ministry justifies that “the fiscal strategy should not increase uncertainty”, and the Fiscal Authority replies that planning is precisely “what transmits certainty”

The Ministry of Finance refuses to apply the fiscal adjustment plan required by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF). Consider that this is not the time optimal. And although the body headed by Cristina Herrero does not even ask that it be something immediate but rather a credible and realistic measure in the medium and long term, the department of Mara Jess Montero responds that first it is necessary to determine the damage of the pandemic and wait for it to be has reduced the uncertainty. And then, I will see.

This is stated in the follow-up of the recommendations made by AIReF in the third quarter, a document in which it is also stated that the Treasury estimates that the fiscal strategy should not increase uncertainty, proposing possible measures for contingent scenarios, which he considers will undoubtedly influence the expectations and behavior of citizens and economic and social agents. That is, it considers that an adjustment plan is something that has a negative impact on the country, although at the same time it highlights its firm commitment to stability, which is manifested in the fiscal and economic strategy.

AIReF, evidently, sees the response of the Treasury as totally insufficient, and points out that precisely a planning like the one required it is what transmits certainty to economic agents and enables greater control of budget activity. And a good example of this is that not only the Fiscal Authority but also the Bank of Spain has requested a similar measure from both the Ministry and the Government itself. Because the deficit will continue to skyrocket in the coming years, despite the reduction that the Government always sells, and because the public debt already exceeds 120% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and will remain at very high levels for a long time. But in the Executive, as AIReF’s evaluation shows, it has no intention of applying that credible and realistic plan.

The Fiscal Authority, moreover, has more reason to be upset with the Government. Specifically, six, which are the recommendations that, counting the one already mentioned, has made to the Executive. And they are also the ones that have been rejected. Five of them to the Treasury and one to the Ministry of the Economy. The requests are related to the sustainability of public accounts, budgetary stability and the exchange of information, and both departments have decided to reject them because they do not consider them adequate or timely.

Also to the INE

There is a seventh, which in this case was carried out by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and which is related to the timing of the publication of certain statistics. AIReF considers that Every effort should be made to ensure that budget documents of the importance of PGE, which serve to implement the Government’s fiscal policy, include the most up-to-date information possible at the time of approval to avoid losing validity shortly after being approved. In other words, to prevent situations like the current one from occurring again, in which the GDP data for the second quarter showed that the government’s macro table, published just a few days earlier, was totally out of date.

Statistics, on the other hand, estimate that does not need to undertake additional measures or actions because the established publication dates guarantee that the national accounts operations of the INE fully comply with the principle of coherence and comparability established in the Code of Good Practices.

