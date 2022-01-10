01/10/2022 at 2:54 PM CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

The treasure Spain enjoyed “favorable access to financial markets” in 2021 and the Government expects this trend to continue in 2022 despite the progressive withdrawal of monetary stimuli that central banks have undertaken in general, and the European Central Bank (ECB) in particular.

The The risk premium of the Spanish debt (difference between the interest rate of the Spanish 10-year bond and the German one) remained in 2021 between 60 and 70 basis points, “in line with the prepandemic levels”, and, according to the Secretary General of the Treasury and International Financing, Carlos Corps, similar levels are expected for 2022 despite the monetary policy normalization process in the euro zone.

“We believe that the action taken by the ECB for the progressive normalization of monetary policy is already well discounted by the markets. We hope that the process does not involve changes in terms of the fragmentation within the euro zone and we are confident of a 2022 in line with 2021, smoothly, “Body explained this Monday during the presentation of the State’s financing strategy for this year. That is, the Government does not expect Spain to suffer this year a greater penalty in the costs of public debt as a consequence of the central banks’ turnaround forced by the rise in inflation.

Strategy for 2022

“In 2022 the downward trend of the average cost of the debt as a whole, even in a scenario of normalization of monetary policy, reinforcing sustainability in the medium and long term, “according to the Ministry of Economy. According to the data presented by the Corps, the State will have to borrow this year from the markets a total of 237,498 million euros of gross debt, 10% less than in 2021. This figure includes issues to refinance securities that will mature this year (most of it) and new debt for a total of 75,000 million euros (net debt), practically the same amount as in 2021 (75,138 million).

In order to finance public spending in 2022, the State will also have 20,225 million from the Next Generation EU Recovery Fund, according to the disbursements programmed for this year. If, in addition, the Government advances in a new Recovery ‘mini-plan’ to request loans from the European Union for 70,000 million from the Next Generation, the amounts will be incorporated into the financing strategy of the Treasury, as explained by Carlos Corps.

On the contrary, in 2022 the repayment of the loan of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) agreed in 2012 for the bank rescue. Of the initial 41,333 million euros, Spain has already prepaid 17,612 million. The remaining 23.72 million is expected to be amortized in six annual disbursements between 2022 and 2027.

Balance of 2021

For now, the Treasury closed 2021 with very advantageous conditions for public debt. “For the first time the average net cost in the year has been negative“, of -0.04%, held Corps. That is, on average investors paid interest to the Treasury for buying Spanish public debt, instead of the State having to pay them to encourage them to buy it. 60% of the Debt issued in 2021 was made at negative interest rates and although the Treasury had to offer a remuneration for the remaining 40%, the average was -0.04%.

The favorable conditions of access to financial markets, together with the good evolution of tax revenues and the receipt of the advance and the first disbursement of funds from the Next Generation EU program, allowed the volume of financing raised in 2021 to be reduced by 25,000 million. In this way, the Public Treasury completed its financing program last year with a net issuance of 75,138 million euros and a gross issuance of 264,312 million euros, 25% below the forecast at the beginning of the year.

“We have taken advantage of the favorable conditions to minimize future risks and to prepare for the possible tightening of conditions,” explained the Treasury official. Thus, the strategy applied made it possible to extend the average life of the outstanding public debt to eight years and reduce the interest rate on the stock to 1.65%. Last year the Treasury paid out 1,281 million euros less in interest than in 2020, reducing the interest burden to 1.95% of GDP. Despite the high financing needs derived from the response to the pandemic, the Treasury maintained the confidence of international investors, who hold around 44% of Spanish debt.