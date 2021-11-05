DANIEL VIAA

MARA HERNNDEZ

Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021 – 14:33

The Ministry of Mara Jess Montero works to bring to the Council of Ministers a text adapted to the ruling of the Constitutional Court

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, yesterday in the Congress of Deputies.

The Ministry of Finance wants approve the new capital gains tax next Monday, and thus guarantee the collection of the municipalities that receive 2,300 million euros thanks to this figure. The ruling of the Constitutional Court, which knocked down the figure as it was conceived until now, supposed a huge hole in the municipal coffers, and the department of Mara Jess Montero has acted immediately to avoid this situation.

“The intention is to take it to the Council of Ministers in advance of next Monday, adapting the norm to the text of the Constitutional and that the municipalities can continue collecting this tax, “explain sources from the Treasury.

In this way, Hacienda will have taken only 13 days since the Constitutional fell the tax to shape a new figure. An unusual immediacy in which the pressures of the municipalities have had to do, but also the government’s own to continue maintaining that source of municipal income.

In its ruling, the TC resolved the annulment by considering that the calculation system “for being alien to the reality of the real estate market and the economic crisis and, therefore, outside the economic capacity imposed by the tax and demonstrated by the taxpayer, violates the principle of economic capacity as an imposition criterion. ”

However, already before, in 2017, it had decreed that some articles of the Local Finance Law were declared unconstitutional and partially invalid. This decision has already reduced the capacity to collect the tax, whichfrom exceeding 2,500 million to being above the mentioned 2,300 million, according to the latest data from the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) relative to 2018.

Claims and the TC umbrella

However, and back to the ruling of last October, the TC established an umbrella for prevent city councils from having to face a flood of claims by citizens who consider that they have been charged a tax in an undue way or not appropriate to their reality.

In this sense, the text establishes that “situations susceptible of being reviewed based on this ruling cannot be considered those tax obligations accrued by this tax, which at the date of issuance of the same -October 26- have been definitively decided by means of judgment with force of res judicata or by final administrative resolution“. The court clarifies that the provisional or definitive liquidations of the goodwill that have not been contested at the date of sentencing will also have the consideration of” consolidated situations “.

That is to say, They will be able to claim all the settlements and self-assessments that have been claimed and have not received a response (this means that they are not firm), and also those settlements and self-assessments that are settled from October 26 until there is a new calculation method, which will be considered null and void and therefore, taxpayers will not have to settle it. until they have a new method.

Conversely, You cannot claim settlements or self-assessments that have not been claimed before the judgment, nor those final administrative judgments or resolutions, that is, judgments and administrative decisions that have not been appealed at the time.

