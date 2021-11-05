11/05/2021 at 2:53 PM CET

.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Function works to try to lead to Minister council Monday the modification of the tax on Municipal capital gain after the Constitutional Court ruling.

This modification, which will foreseeably be materialized in a royal decree, aims to adapt the tax to the Constitutional ruling, which has annulled several points of its regulations.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, already advanced this week that she would lead the Council of Ministers “a legal text to correct elements that have been declared unconstitutional“with the aim of giving” peace of mind and security “to taxpayers and guaranteeing the financing of local entities, which are the ones that receive the resources of this tax.

The tax on the increase in the value of urban land, a local tax known as municipal capital gain, taxes the revaluation of real estate based on a methodology that has now been considered unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court, in its judgment of October 26, annulled several aspects of the tax, considering that the tribute had always to be paid regardless of whether there had been a real increase in value and that the fee to be paid could be excessive.

The Court clarified that retroactive payment could not be claimed, except in the case of a claim in progress.