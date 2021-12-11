12/11/2021 at 1:19 PM CET

.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Saturday an Order of the Ministry of Finance that regulates the operation of the National Evaluation Office (ONE) of Contracts of the Public sector, which will analyze, among other things, the financial profitability of said contracts.

It is an “important and complex” area of ​​public procurement in which activity can intensify with the impetus provided for in the public-private partnership plans, after the approval of the Royal Decree-Law 36/2020 of urgent measures for the modernization of the Administration and the execution of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

As explained by the Treasury Order, before bidding for contracts, The office will issue a report in which the profitability of the project will be evaluated, obtained based on the value of the investment, the grants granted, the expected cash flows and the established discount rate.

The objective is to establish if said profitability is “reasonable“in attention to the demand risk assumed by the concessionaire, for which the mitigation that the grants granted may entail on other risks other than the demand risk, which must usually be borne by economic operators, will be taken into account.”

Regarding the composition of the new office, it is expected that it will have representatives from the General State Administration, the Local Corporations, the private sector itself and the Autonomous communities who would like to adhere.

In addition to regulating the operation of the ONE, the Order establishes the procedure to be followed to request and issue reports, with details of the documentation required to perform the evaluation.