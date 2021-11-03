11/03/2021 at 14:06 CET

EP

The Supreme Court has decided the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) return to the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, a total of 214,842.82 euros for the liquidation of corporate tax corresponding to the 2014 financial year of its equestrian firm Grilse, absorbed by Pontegadea Spain.

Specifically, the high court has upheld the appeal presented by the company that owns the Casas Novas equestrian center, located in Arteixo (La Coruña), against a resolution of the Contentious-Administrative chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia.

According to the Supreme Court, the “controversy” about the deductibility of tax delay interest focuses on the regularization practiced by the tax inspection as a result of the act signed on June 21, 2016, in which the classification as deductible item that the recurring entity had attributed to interest for late payment settled in an inspection carried out in financial year 2014, and that had been formalized on November 17, 2014 by signing a minute with agreement.

Specifically, and as a result of said regularization carried out in 2014, there were some late payment interest amounting to 214,842.82 euros that the company considered as a deductible item in the 2014 corporate tax.

The act issued on June 21, 2016 regularizes that consideration of late payment interest as a deductible item, not allowing its deduction, a criterion that is confirmed by the settlement agreement of October 31, 2016, which results in a debt to be paid from € 67,679.90, € 64,452.85 corresponding to tax and € 3,227.05 to late payment interest.

Despite this, now the Supreme Court indicates in its ruling that for the purposes of corporate tax, default interest, be those that are required in the liquidation practiced in a verification procedure or are those accrued by the suspension of the execution of the act administrative challenged, “They are considered a tax deductible expense, considering their legal nature, with the scope and limits that have been set forth.“.