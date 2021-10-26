10/26/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

.

The Ministry of Finance prepares “a legal draft” to reformulate the system for calculating municipal capital gains, annulled this Tuesday by the Constitutional Court.

The high court has annulled various aspects of the calculation of the municipal capital gains tax, since these determine that there has always been a revaluation of the land during the tax period, regardless of whether it existed and its actual amount. The ruling, of which more details will be known in the coming days, considers unconstitutional different sections of article 107 of the consolidated text of the Law Regulating Local Taxes, which establishes the taxable base of this tax, and declares the intangibility of firm situations existing to date (that is, it does not contemplate any retroactivity).

The Treasury wants to guarantee the constitutionality of the system and the financing of the municipalities and, to that end, and “pending the full publication of the sentence, finalizes a legal draft to offer legal security for taxpayers and local entities“, according to a note released this afternoon.” The Ministry of Finance and Public Function will analyze the ruling of the Constitutional Court that declares the unconstitutionality and nullity of articles 107.1 second paragraph, 107.2 A) and 107.4 of the consolidated text of the Law on the Local Treasuries “, the note indicates in this sense.

“The articles declared unconstitutional refer to the calculation of the tax base of the Tax on the Increase of the Value of Urban Land, a tribute collected by municipalities and whose regulation is included in the revised text of the Law Regulating Local Finance , approved by Royal Legislative Decree 2/2004, of March 5, “he adds, before announcing a review of the annulled articles.