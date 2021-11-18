11/18/2021 at 1:38 PM CET

Juan Pedro López, in the team since 2019, and Jon Aberasturi and Marc Brusienen as new signings are the 3 Spaniards that appear in the Trek Segafredo squad for the 2022 season.

The American formation made the men’s and women’s team official in their networks for the next season. In men there have been 9 incorporations, among them the French Tony Gallopin, from the AG2R Citroën Team, the Italian U23 World Champion Filippo Baroncini or the Dutch climber Antwan Tolhoek.

In the women’s draw, the signings have also been highlighted, with the additions of the world road champion, the Italian Elisa Balsamo and the American Leah Thomas from Movistar.

The male formation of the Trek is as follows:

Juan Pedro López, Jon Aberasturi and Marc Brusienen (ESP), Bauke Mollema, Antwan Tolhoek, Dan Hoole (PSB), Mads Pedersen, Mattias Skjelmose, Asbjorn Hellemose, Jakob Egholm, Alexander Kamp (DIN), Toms Skujins, Emils Liepins (LET ), Edward Theuns, Otto Vergaerde, Jasper Stuyven (BEL), Filippo Baroncini, Gianluca Brambilla, Giulio Ciccone, Dario Cataldo, Matteo Moschetti, Antonio Tiberi, Jacopo Mosca (ITA), Tony Gallopin, Julien Bernard, Kenny Elissonde (FRA), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (ERI), Markus Hoelgaard (NOR), Quinn Simmons (USA), Simon Pellaud (SUI) and Alex Kirsch (LUX).

Female team:

Elisa Longo Bhorgini, Elisa Balsamo, Letizia Paternoster (ITA), Lucinda Brand, Shirin Van Anrooij, Ellen Van Dijk (PSB), Leah Thomas, Tayler Wiles (USA), Elynor Bäckstedt, Lizzie Deignan (GBR), Audrey Cordon -Ragot (FRA), Amalie Dideriksen (DIN), Lauretta Hanson, Chloe Hosking (AUS).