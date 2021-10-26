SPORT.es

Mexico has been waiting for the big date with Formula 1 for two years after the 2020 edition was suspended due to the pandemic. During that time, Mexican fans have seen how their compatriot and idol Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez pHe was going from being almost ruled out in the championship when he was left without a seat at Aston Martin due to the arrival of Vettel, to having the biggest chance of his life with Red Bull with Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is the current leader of the World Cup, with 12 points over Lewis hamilton. Both are starring in the most exciting championship of the last decade and with them their respective squires, Czech and Valtteri Bottas. A show that Mexicans are eager to enjoy. And now there is no going back. F1 has landed at the Mexico City airport with seven Boeing 747 jumbos loaded with tons of material and the single-seaters that have competed this past weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. A monumental aerial display for the grand prize that will be held from November 5 to 7 at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

The load of @redbullracing and the RB16B of Pérez and Verstappen are already in Mexico. The # F1 has landed with seven Boeing 747s and tons of equipment in the capital. It already smells like # F1esta. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9tIPvwn5Mb – Diego Mejia (@diegofmejia) October 26, 2021

