The super-champion project of At. Mineiro staggers. No time to savor a historic season in which the Galo has won his particular triple crown (the Brasileirao, the Copa do Brasil and the Mineiro Championship), Cuca, his coach and one of the greatest architects of recent successes, resigned by surprise.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The technician, who had a contract until December 2022, claimed “personal family reasons ” and assured that his decision was “irrevocable”, according to a statement made by At. Mineiro. The leaders of the Galo tried, without success, to reconsider Cuca “so that he could reconcile particular matters with his work”. There was no way.

What is striking is that this is the fourth time, since 2016, that Cuca uses the pretext of “personal reasons” to break her professional relationship, which has created a certain stir in Brazil. Cuca He has promised the At Mineiro management that he does not plan to train any team throughout 2022.

The Galo board of directors, together with his four external investors, are already working to find a substitute in accordance with the potential of a squad that, in 2022, will be the favorite to win all the competitions it will play, including the Copa Libertadores.

The Belo Horizonte press speculates that the main objective of At. Mineiro is to hire Jorge Jesus, now that he is free, after being fired by Benfica, and taking into account that Flamengo is not going to go for him because he already has an agreement closed with the also Portuguese, Paulo Sousa.

DIEGO COSTA WANTS TO CHANGE OF AIRES

There is already a soap opera Diego Costa in At. Mineiro. The former Atleti has informed his current club that he wants to leave immediately and start the 2022 season in another destination, most likely in another Brazilian team.

The Spanish-Brazilian striker, who arrived in Belo Horizonte in August, has a current contract and Galo has already assured him that he will not give him the letter of freedom. Whoever wants it is going to have to go through the checkout.

In Sao Paulo it is speculated that Diego Costa has an offer from Corinthians, which runs Sylvinho, who is looking for a ‘9’ of weight to complete a staff of veterans that allows him to return to dispute the titles this next season.

If the direction of Galo, and his investors, are irreducible, the forward or he will have another but to stay in Belo Horizonte and continue to form one of the best pairs on the continent alongside Hulk.