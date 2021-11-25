11/25/2021 at 06:31 CET

It was not another match more. The memory of the best player of all time once again flew over the Forest. It is that next Thursday will be a year since the death of Diego Maradona and the protagonists of the crucial duel that they animated Gymnastics and Workshops in La Plata organized a heartfelt tribute to the 10.

Conmebol

One year after his death, on November 25 Conmebol will pay a special tribute to Maradona in Montevideo, two days before Palmeiras and Flamengo define the Copa Libertadores.

Diego Illuminated

The artist Alejandro Mármol pays homage to Maradona with a traveling exhibition of his works dedicated to the star in southern Italy

The work of the Argentine artist, who is a friend of Pope Francis, will begin a traveling exhibition through southern Italy that will culminate in the San Paolo stadium in Naples.

Ciro Ferrara

Maradona’s captain in Naples recalled the year of the death of ‘El Pelusa’ with a video that he shared through his social networks in tribute to the Argentine who won twice in Italy with the Partenopean shirt.

Barça and Boca Juniors

Two of his other clubs will remember the star’s memory with a friendly match, the ‘Maradona Cup’, to be played in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on December 14. Both blaugranas and xeneizes have one of their greatest symbols at ’10’.