Updated Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – 12:00

Interest on home loans has never been lower than it is now, so this may be a good time to buy a home. However, it is important to calculate the financial effort that the payment of monthly installments will entail. There is a trick to this: the 35% rule.

This may be a good time to buy a home: interest on home loans is rocketing and the housing market is very active. Now, before doing so, it is essential calculate if you can pay the installments of a mortgageto assess whether the acquisition is feasible or not. And for this, from the HelpMyCash.com banking comparator they advise using a simple rule to help the client check whether it is advisable to borrow or better leave it for later.

You have to use the 35% rule

The rule is as follows: the amount of the monthly installments must not exceed 35% of the net monthly income of the headlines. This is the percentage that most financial experts advise to dedicate at most to paying debts. That includes the monthly payments of the future mortgage that is hired, but also from the other loans that are in force: the car loan, a credit card …

And how can you know what monthly payments the mortgage will have? To calculate it, you can use the HelpMyCash mortgage payment simulator, which indicates how much you would have to pay each month if you bought a house with a certain price and that acquisition was financed with a specific interest rate.

For example, a couple charges 2,500 euros per month and wants to buy a second-hand home in Barcelona that costs 200,000 euros. If you contributed 60,000 euros out of your pocket and financed the rest with a fixed mortgage with an interest of 1.50% and a repayment term of 25 years, the monthly payment would be 648 euros. 35% of 2,500 euros (875 euros) is above that amount, so this couple could afford to pay a mortgage.

The cheaper the mortgage, the better

The lower the interest on the mortgage that is contracted, the lower the amount of the installments, so the easier it will be to fall below that limit of 35%. Therefore, it is advisable take out a mortgage loan that has a reduced rate, which is especially simpler now that banks offer the lowest interest rates in the history of our country (according to the Bank of Spain).

At a fixed rate, for example, the BBVA Fixed Mortgage has the lowest interest: from 1%. And at a variable rate, the lowest interest is that of the Mari Carmen Variable Mortgage from ABANCA, which is 0.85% fixed the first year and eurbor ms 0.85% the following. In both cases, the rates are lowered by one percentage point for directing the income and taking out the entity’s home and life insurance.

Most mortgages, like those mentioned, they have a subsidized interest. That is, a discount for contracting one or more products from the bank. Thus, it is important to calculate how much the odds would go up without the bonus to check if the 35% rule will continue to be met. You also have to know the price of these additional services to assess whether they are worth signing up for.

In the case of variable mortgagesFurthermore, it should be borne in mind that interest may rise or fall periodically (every six months or every year, depending on the bank’s policy) depending on the evolution of the Eurbor. Consequently, you have to calculate what the amount of the fees will be in various scenarios (with a eurbor at 1%, at 2%, at 3% …) to see if they can be paid with a maximum of 35% of the net monthly income.

Job stability is key

Another aspect to keep in mind, according to HelpMyCash, is that meeting the 35% rule is not enough to get a mortgage. Banks also require other requirements to be met, with job stability being one of the most important: you have to have a permanent job with a certain age.

In addition, it is essential to have money saved. As a general rule, banks finance a maximum of 80% of the house price (although a higher percentage can be negotiated). Therefore, the mortgage applicant must pay the remaining 20% ​​on his own and whatever the costs of formalizing the sale cost.

