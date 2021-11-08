11/08/2021

On at 16:23 CET

Sport.es

The FER project (Foment d’Esportistes amb Reptes) turns ten. The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, entity chaired by the businessman Juan Roig, launches the tenth edition of this program that rewards the effort and talent of athletes from the Valencian Community, to whom it grants economic support and social promotion. From today until Friday, December 17The deadline for submitting applications to be part of the FER 2022 team will be open. Applications will be formalized through the website.

After the Tokyo Games, the FER project he is already directing his gaze towards the next Olympic cycle. Precisely, the setting for the next Games in 2024, Paris, inspires the motto of this new edition of the FER: ‘Paris needs another revolution’. The message evokes the French Revolution and symbolizes the movement that Valencian sport must experience in the coming years with the aim of bringing a delegation of athletes to the French capital that exceeds the 35 who were present in Tokyo. The protagonists of the campaign for the launch of the FER 2022 are young athletes in whom there are many illusions for the future: the triathlete David Cantero, the athletes Javier Mirón and Tayb David Loum, the gymnast Lucía González, the swimmer Carla Hurtado and the adapted athlete Nagore Folgado.

As has happened since its inception, in 2013, the athletes of the FER 2022 will be able to integrate into three categories. The main one, known as ‘Elite’, is made up of athletes of high international level. Its components will receive a grant that will range between 12,000 and 16,000 euros, depending on, and this is one of the novelties of this edition, the place occupied and the existing participation in their tests or competitions. The members of the category ‘Promises’ they will receive an amount ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 euros, following the same criteria: classification achieved and number of competitors. Finally, the beneficiaries of the category ‘Nursery’, which welcomes the youngest athletes and those under 20 years of age, will receive 2,000 euros, while the components of “Nursery + & rdquor; They will receive 3,000 euros, a higher figure in recognition of the achievement of a double track of results, the national and the international. With no numerical limit on ‘Elite’ and ‘Promises’, the maximum number of athletes in the’ Nursery ‘category, including’ Nursery + & rdquor ;, is 60.

The selection process of athletes for the FER 2022 begins with the verification that the applicant present all the required documentation and complies with the sports results required in the bases of the call to access some of the three categories of the project. Subsequently, a personal interview takes place to get to know the candidates better and, if necessary, to collect some additional information. Finally, a Technical Commission will study the applications that have passed the first screens. Before the end of January, deliberation by the Technical Commission will take place and the configuration of the FER 2022 team will be known.

For the director of the Foundation, Juan Miguel Gomez, “It is a great satisfaction to see the consolidation and recognition of the FER Project, not only in our autonomous territory, but also at the national level. The FER is one of the most emblematic projects of the Foundation. It is really comforting to host and support a group of athletes of such a level. We feel their successes as our own. Our president, Juan Roig, is very excited about this projectBut it also wants this impulse to materialize in the achievement of great results by all its components and, of course, in a massive presence of athletes from the Community in the next Paris Games. In Rio, there were 30; in Tokyo, 35. Logically, in Paris, we must follow this progression. From the FER and the Foundation, we will be next to all athletes to help, accompany and motivate them & rdquor ;, says Gómez.

Don’t miss the 2022 announcement spot