12/15/2021 at 09:06 CET

LMG

First it was the rancher José Luis Iranzo and minutes later the two civil guards Víctor Romero and Jesús Caballero were killed. Their deaths in Andorra were the end point of the flight of their executioner, the Serbian paramilitary Norbert Feher, known as Igor the Russian, who had frightened an entire region of Lower Aragon for a month with thirty robberies in masses and with the shooting of two residents of Albalate del Arzobispo who may have died. This Tuesday was the fourth anniversary of this case that cannot be considered closed because the criminal has resorted to Supreme court and the residents of the area still have no answer to the obvious doubts about the operation of the armed institute.

Feher’s defense has taken the triple crime to the High Court insisting on the reasons that the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon (TSJA) rejected for confirm the reviewable permanent prison. Specifically, his lawyer, Manuel Martín Calvente, highlights the lack of motivation for the ruling and that all the guarantees in the chain of custody were not met. He will face the opposition of the victims’ lawyers, Enrique Trebolle, Jorge Piedrafita and Mariano Tafalla, as well as the popular accusations brought by the AUGC and UAGA. While the pronouncement arrives, the request for patrimonial responsibility of the State and the litigation for the medals awarded to the high command of the Civil Guard are paralyzed.

The tragic evening of December 14 is on the minds of Andorra’s residents four years later. Proof of this is that the Plaza de España in the town of Teruel was filled again in a call by the Amigos de Iranzo platform to request explanations.

The residents of Andorra concentrated to ask for answers. | Friends of Iranzo

“In all the meetings we have had, and there have been many, with politicians, institutional and police officials, they have repeated the same thing to us, that until after the trial we could not talk about everything else,” they said in a manifesto in the that they remembered that there is already a sentence and that it’s time to talk “about the security flaws that existed before he killed them, who underestimated Albalate’s shots, why the trace that this individual left for days until they were killed was not ordered to be analyzed. “The organizers pointed out that” someone will have to acknowledge mistakes, ask for forgiveness and assume responsibility. “

They recalled that in September of this year they sent a burofax to the Lieutenant Colonel Chief of the Teruel Civil Guard Command, Silvia Gil, in which they asked her for a meeting to give us all the official information that explains point by point to know “the irregularities that we know thanks to the work of many people who have invested their time in working for this cause”, although the answer was “none”.

“Neither did any deputy or senator, neither from the PSOE nor from the PP nor from Teruel Existe, answered us by letter to ask them to demand, like us, to permanently withdraw the medals with which the Ministry of the Interior wanted to award to those responsible and to the commanders of that embarrassing device“They lamented at the same time that they also disfigured the president of Aragon, Javier Lambán. The rally ended up calling for union to end that silence and” close this damn circle that does not allow us to live in peace. ”