12/11/2021

On at 20:58 CET

.

A magnificent series of 12 of 18 in triples in the second half gave the victory (84-82) to Joventut Badalona against the bottom, Coosur Real Betis, in a very important victory in the face of the green-black options to play the Cup in a week that had started very badly due to the KO in Lithuanian lands.

YOUNG, 84

(21 + 13 + 33 + 17): Guillem Vives (13), Brandon Paul (8), Joel Parra (10), Vladimir Brodziansky (13), Ante Tomic (10) -starting five-, Albert Ventura, Ferran Bassas ( 3), Simon Birgander (1), Pep Busquets, Pau Ribas (17) and Derek Willis (8).

COOSUR REAL BETIS, 82

(17 + 26 + 10 + 29): Shannon Evans (10), Dairis Bertans (4), Vitto Brown (31), Beqa Burjanadze (11), Anzejs Pasecniks (7) -starting five-, Vrenz Bleijenbergh (2), Eulis Báez (9), Danny Agbelese (2), Aleksandar Cvetkovic (3) and Pepe Pozas (3).

REFEREES

Jordi Aliaga, Vicente Bultó and Fabio Fernández. They eliminated local Derek Willis by five fouls with a technique at 32:50).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 13th day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,834 spectators at the Palau Olímpic in Badalona.

The green and black played a very irregular match in which after starting better, he went to rest nine points down (34-43) and suffered for the win after going 17 points up (70-53) at the beginning of the last quarter after a sensational third quarter in which led by Pau Ribas he conceded only 10 points.

La Penya surprised the Sevillians (9-0, min. 4) with five points from Vives and a good Tomic, winning the game over Pasecnicks. The Sevillians were inferior under the hoops until Eulis Baez jumped on the track and forces were equalized (18-15, min. 9).

The second quarter was from Betis who pulled veteran to turn the game around. Two triples by Cvetkovic and Burjanadze gave Real Betis the first lead (26-28, min. 15) and Penya did not know how to respond to their rival.

Ante Tomic scored 10 points against Betis

| .

With Tomic bothered by Baez and without success from the three-point line (1 of 11 in the first half), Joventut was clearly overcome by the game of the Sevillians who left nine points up at halftime (34-43) with Burjanadze and Brown adding 21 points between them.

The green and black turned the game around from the three-point line with eight baskets of twelve attempts that decomposed the Betis, completely surpassed by the local success from long distance.

Pau Ribas led the reaction of La Penya with 13 points in seven minutes (57-50, min. 27). Carles Duran’s men also raised their defensive level, especially under the hoops, and only conceded ten points in a quarter that ended the game almost decided (67-53).

Luis Casimiro’s first victory resists

| .

A new triple by Brodziansky extended Joventut’s advantage to 17 points (70-53, min.32) but two techniques to Derek Willis and Carles Duran decentralized the locals, who saw the difference cut to one point (73-72, min. 37) with the triples of Brown and Evans.

The match went to a toss-up final with Vives and Parra supporting their team with the triples (81-78) and Burjanadze capable of the best and the worst. The Georgian scored 81-79 37 seconds from the end but he committed a foul in attack eight seconds from the honk with everything in his favor to tie the game.

Pau Ribas was the subject of two fouls that ended with three points from the green-black guard (84-82) Although Vito Brown, the architect of the Betis having a chance of victory until the last second with his 31 points, ended up missing a last shot, so Luis Casimiro’s first victory as a Verdiblanco coach continues to resist.