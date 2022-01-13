It is no secret to anyone that 2004 was marked by one of the most important youth soap operas on Mexican TV, “Rebelde”, which captivated the audience for two years.

Within the melodrama, the musical group RBD also came to light, which was represented by the protagonists of the telenovela, Anahí, Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Uckermann, Christian Chávez and Maite Perroni.

Since then, the place that marked the soap opera has remained intact over the years, until the streaming monster, Netflix, decided to bet on a new installment.

It should be noted that this version would have the original essence of the project but with a new, fresh story and with a new generation of actors who would keep the legacy intact.

However, everyone expected that at some point, some of the six protagonists of the melodrama would make a cameo or a special appearance, something that did not happen and has not been confirmed for other seasons.

However, there are two characters who return for the new version of “Rebelde”, but one of them has remained with the hearts of the fans, not only for his talent but for his stunning beauty.

The return of “Celina Ferrer” to the Elite Way School

Now 34 years old, the actress Estefanía Villarreal returned to give life again to the role that made her famous in her younger years and is “Celina Ferrer.”

The actress played one of the best friends of “Mia Colucci” (Anahí) during the melodrama, and throughout history, she always showed herself as a shy but determined young woman.

“Celina” was always one of the most beloved characters in the plot for her innocence and personality, who had a true transformation within the story.

Now, for this version released through the platform, Villarreal, returned but now as the new director of the school where he studied and spent the best years of his life with his friends.

Since the announcement of her participation, the fans have fallen in love with the fact that the young actress will return to give life to “Ferrer” as she has always remained in the hearts of thousands of followers.

Stunning beauty

Despite the fact that she has stayed somewhat away from the media since the end of “Rebelde”, the actress has dazzled all her followers with her impressive physical change.

And she is the interpreter of “Celina”, continually aware of her more than 900 thousand followers with burning images of herself, as she has become a sensual curvy young woman who falls in love with anyone.

Through her profile, the actress continues to fall in love with her beautiful green eyes and her figure, as she has not lost that touch of sensuality that has characterized her over the years.

She has also fallen in love with her boyfriend, with whom she has been engaged since 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not let her continue with her wedding plans.

