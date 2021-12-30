12/30/2021 at 1:29 PM CET

JG Albalat

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has rejected this Thursday the request of the employers’ associations and entities that represent nightlife and the restoration of Catalonia to cancel the new restrictions decreed by the Generalitat, among which are the capacity limitation and the closure of musical recreational activities, according to the car to which EL PERIÓDICO has had access, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium. This decision directly affects the celebrations planned for this New Year’s Eve, in which, initially, the curfew will continue to apply.

In a collective statement, representatives of 55 associations and guilds they argued that the measures adopted by the Government “suffer from a lack of justification and proportionality.” In addition, the nightlife sector argued “problems of coexistence in the public space, uncontrolled displacement of young people and proliferation of illegal parties” if the closure of the premises for New Year’s Eve was maintained.

Irreparable damages

In the document they wielded the alleged “lack of effectiveness of the measures and the irreparable damage to these sectors, during days as important as the Christmas campaign”, stressing that “there are currently no outbreaks associated with these establishments leisure and catering “. They also defend that the sixth wave” slows its progress on the fourth day in a row and that there is no alarming situation in Catalan “hospitals.

The appeal has been signed, among others, by the Catalan Federation of Locals d’Oci Nocturn (FECALON), the Associació de Sales de Concerts de Catalunya (ASACC), the Gremi d’Empresaris de Discoteques de Barcelona i Província, the Association of Spanish Disc Jockeys and Producers (AEDYP), the Gremi de Restauració de Barcelona, ​​the Federació Intercomarcal d’Hostaleria, Restauració i Turisme (FIHRT), the Gremi d’Hostaleria de Tarragona and the Gremi d’Hostaleria de Lleida.