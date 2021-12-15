12/15/2021 at 3:20 PM CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The Superior Court of Justice of the The Valencian Community has confirmed the sentence for the beating of the small five-month-old Ixchel and their three-and-a-half-year-old brother Amiel at the hands of their parents on March 13, 2019 during a purification ritual. Thus, it ratifies the ruling of the Provincial Court of Valencia that sentenced Gabriel CA to a 50-year prison sentence -with a maximum compliance of 40- and acquitted the mother, co-perpetrator of the two crimes, to appreciate the complete defense of psychic anomaly due to a mental illness, for which he imposed a measure of psychiatric internment.

The judgment of the TSJCV remarks that they cannot make a new assessment of the evidence practiced and that in any case the justification made by the jury to reach a verdict of guilt in the case of the father, and of absolution in the case of the mother by having her volitional capacities completely affected at the time of the events, it is more than sufficient and is based on the strength of the evidence.

In fact, as the ruling clarifies, the appellant itself has not censured any irregularities in obtaining and taking the evidence or objective errors in its interpretation.

The ruling highlights that the jury’s verdict is sufficiently motivated by the “forcefulness of the tests carried out”

A) Yes, “the factual narration of the sentence arises naturally in the face of the probative information that forcefully offers the evidence practiced“, argues the Tsjcv. The sentence that confirms the ruling of the Provincial Court of Valencia remarks that it cannot be dismissed as insufficient motivation” since it lists some elements of conviction of clear evidentiary content and undeniable evidential force “.

From all the probative material examined, it is concluded that the events occurred as stated in the prosecutor’s thesis and both parents ended the lives of their children jointly “in execution of a plan previously drawn up to protect them from the siege to which they were being subjected by a sect “, according to their mystically religious beliefs. In this way they decided to “send them to the afterlife” under the belief of a future reincarnation or return to life according to the ideas and beliefs that both professed.

In accordance with the verdict of the popular jury, the magistrate who presided over the trial declared it proven that the two defendants beat their children to death, a three-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, driven by their “mystical-religious beliefs”.

Both parents were convinced of the existence of a sect that persecuted, harassed and sexually abused the child, and they decided that the only way to protect the minors was to subject them to a “purifying bath” and end their lives so that they could later revive .

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJCV has dismissed the appeals filed by the defenses of both parents against the resolution of the Hearing, after concluding that there has been no violation of the right to the presumption of innocence and effective judicial protection .

“Both the guilty verdict reached by the jury with respect to both defendants and the sentence have been based on a whole plural series of fully accredited and interrelated indications that converge in the incriminating conclusion reached and allow to preach their authorship in the Exposed terms & rdquor ;, point out the magistrates.

The appeal judgment of the Superior Court of Justice can be appealed in cassation before the Supreme Court.