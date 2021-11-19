11/19/2021 at 4:26 PM CET

.

The nationalized Qatari Tunisian pivot Youssef Ben Ali (34 years and 1.93 meters) has been signed by the Barça with a temporary one-month contract to temporarily cover the absence of Portuguese Luis Frade, who will be dismissed until the end of the season and could already make his debut this Saturday in front of Puente Genil at the Palau.

Frade, intervened last Tuesday in Barcelona of the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, which occurred in training, will be seven months off the slopes and to have a relief was necessary, according to the regulations of the Champions League, sign a player who this season had not played a European match.

Trained at Esperance Sportif de Tunis, a club with which he has won four league titles in his country, in the 2012-13 season he signed with Lekhwiya SC from Qatar.

Although he had trained with the Tunisian team, he had not played any official match. In 2013 he accepted the offer of naturalization from the Qatar Federation and made his debut for the Qatar national team in 2014, but also returned to Tunisia to play again for Esperance (2016-17).

In the 2017-2018 season he made the leap to Europe to play for French Yvri and in the next he would do so at Chartres where he would be for two seasons (2018-20), returning again to Qatar in the 2020-21 season to sign for the Al Arabi of Rafa Guijosa. In his Qatari stage he has won everything so far (9 titles with Lekhwiya and Al Arabi clubs, 12 Asian nations and club cups).

With Valero Rivera’s Qatar team, he has played 63 international matches and scored 195 goals. He was runner-up in the world in 2015 and also played in the 2017 World Cup (8th) and 2019 (13th), where he was the team’s top scorer with 46 goals (6.6 on average). He was also Asian champion in 2014 and 2018.