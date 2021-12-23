12/23/2021 at 10:08 CET

EP

The turnover of the Business increased 17.4% in October compared to the same month of 2020, moderating by seven tenths the rise registered in September, according to the Business Turnover Index (ICNE) published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With this rebound, the sales of the companies chain eight consecutive months of increases year-on-year after having spent a negative year due to the impact of Covid.

All sectors presented positive interannual rates in October, especially the supply of energy and water, which increased its sales by 80.2%, and non-financial market services, which increased their turnover by 22.8% compared to the same month last year. They are followed by commerce and industry, with year-on-year increases of 13.3% and 7.8%, respectively.

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, company turnover increased by 18.7% in October, a rate 1.3 points higher than that of September.

The largest increases in the corrected series were also for energy and water supply (+ 84%) and services (+ 23.8%), followed by commerce (+ 14.3%) and industry (+10.3 %).

The biggest monthly increase in sales since February

In monthly values ​​(October over September) and within the corrected series, business turnover grew by 2.6%, its highest monthly increase since last February. With this increase, there are already six consecutive months of monthly promotions.

All the sectors analyzed presented positive monthly rates in October, with the supply of electricity leading the way (+ 8.7%). They are followed by services (+ 3.3%); commerce, which increased its sales by 1.9%, and industry, which increased them by 1.5%.