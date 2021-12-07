12/06/2021 at 18:42 CET

Silvia Martinez

The Twenty-seven have approved this Monday their common position on the proposal for a directive with which Brussels wants to promote “Adequate minimum wages & rdquor; in the European Union so that workers live with dignity wherever they work. The political agreement, which does not intend to force governments to introduce minimum interprofessional wages or fixes a common minimum amount and which will limit itself to establishing mechanisms to revise wages upwards, has gone ahead with the vote against Denmark and Hungary and the abstention of Austria and Germany (still waiting for the new government). The next step: negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament.

According to the European Commission, 21 of the 27 Member States currently have minimum wages by law, ranging from € 332 per month in Bulgaria to € 2,202 in Luxembourg. In six countries however – Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden – the protection of the minimum wage is guaranteed exclusively through collective agreements.

The EU assumes that countries with high collective bargaining coverage tend to have a lower proportion of workers with low wages, less wage inequality and higher minimum wages. Hence the commitment to promotion of collective bargaining wage.

To do this, countries where collective bargaining coverage does not reach 70% of workers must develop an action plan to promote it. Furthermore, in order to guarantee adequate legal minimum wages, the Member States that have them will have to establish criteria to set and update them in a “stable and clear” way. They will also have to carry out periodic and punctual updates and their amount may be adjusted through automatic indexing mechanisms. The six countries that do not have minimum wages, however, will not be required to make any changes.

Controls and sanctions

The Twenty-Seven Agreement also includes a series of measures to improve workers’ effective access to the protection offered by the minimum wage such as adequate controls and inspections, easily accessible information, notification of existing public procurement regulations, right to redress. and sanctions for employers who do not comply. In addition, Member States will have to monitor the coverage and adequacy of minimum wages and will be asked to report biannually to the Commission on the rate of coverage of collective bargaining, the level of statutory minimum wages and the proportion of workers covered by them.

“We cannot accept that there are people who put all their energy into work and still live in poverty and cannot afford decent living standards & rdquor ;, has warned the Minister of Employment of Slovenia and President of the Council in turn, Janez cigler. “It is a great step to allow all Europeans to live with dignity from their work & rdquor ;, stressed the French Minister of Employment, Elisabeth borne. “This proposed directive finally understands that a Europe with and with a future is incompatible with low wages and precarious living conditions,” celebrated the Spanish Vice President, Yolanda Diaz.

Despite the refusal of Hungarians and Danes to accept the common position, the agreement offers sufficient flexibility to governments to safeguard their respective national systems, something that they have insistently demanded from northern Europe and that has led other partners such as Sweden to vote in favor. “Sweden has managed to negotiate a text that assumes that we will not have to introduce a legal minimum wage and that it will take into account the Swedish system of wage formation & rdquor ;, said the minister Eva nordmark. With the political agreement on the table and the negotiating mandate of the European Parliament approved almost two weeks ago, the co-legislators have the green light to begin negotiating a definitive agreement.