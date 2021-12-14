A few days ago, a compromising situation was reported related to the Twitter account of the Prime Minister of India. The account was taken over by attackers, who would use it to spread a Bitcoin scam, offering a distribution of various currencies to the public.

At the time of the incident, and once the account was lost, its spaces were used to promote an unfair campaign. Then a kind of promotion arose, where a message was issued that contained a false link related to Bitcoin.

In this way, the attackers’ objective was based on the dissemination of a trap for the followers of this Twitter account, alluding to a “raffle” of BTC.

It is not the first time that the Prime Minister of India has suffered this type of attack, since last year he was also the victim of a scam. On that occasion, the objective of the “hack” was to promote a supposed Bitcoin donation campaign, requesting funds from followers of course.

The message of the scam, embedded in the prime minister’s account, included an intention to “legitimize” the bogus promotion, stating that the government “officially adopted” Bitcoin. On the other hand, the same message said that the government acquired 500 BTC to ‘distribute’ it to the residents of India.

Right afterwards, the attackers attached a link where the scam would take place.

The government’s response

Given the consolidation of the act of sabotage, representatives of the government of India published a statement related to the matter. The prime minister’s office said that the Twitter account was for a few moments “committed” to the event.

They issued a recommendation that in this type of scenario, the messages broadcast on the affected account be “ignored.”

As soon as they became aware of the suspicious activity, the office contacted the platform to try to recover the account.

In the quick response of the government, the officials indicated that said account was not affected beyond what has already been mentioned. In addition to this, they made it known to the public that it was “insured” later.

Faced with this event, Twitter itself also issued a report, stating that the event was not due to any failure of its platform. Apparently, it is not yet clear where the security breach was that allowed third parties to enter the Twitter account of the Prime Minister of India.

Meanwhile, the investigations carried out show that so far no other affected accounts have been found.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related