Although they are called to be the only alternative to urban mobility, the electric car currently has two realities that make it a minority option among the population.

We are all clear that the electric car and the hydrogen car are the future. The only option that European drivers will have in about 15 years, when the sale of combustion cars is prohibited.

And the truth is that the electric vehicle has improved and advanced greatly in the last 10 years. From being mere prototypes to having them on the streets today. Increasingly in numbers and in different ways.

Although Tesla was the one that gave the true push to the sector, almost all the brands have decided to bet on electric in some of their traditional models or, as many have also done, create new ranges designed exclusively to be electric.

Despite this, experts explain why in 2021 the adoption of the electric car is not as great as expected a few years ago. And the reasons are: lack of options and comfort when using it.

As we see in Autobild, the issue of autonomy has already been smoothed out with the new models, where the norm is already at 500 km (or 7,000 km, it depends on who you ask), so which was the biggest handicap Electricity is now only a minor issue.

But the lack of variety and convenience are inconveniences that are not fully fixed.

First, the lack of variety. It is true that almost all brands have an electric model in their catalog, but nowadays almost all the models are small utility vehicles for the city, and the big models are really prohibitive.

And yes, we grant that there are more electrics on the market than 5 years ago, but if we go to a dealership and ask for the list of combustion cars and compare it with the electric ones, the thing clearly leans on the side of diesel and gasoline.

As for comfort, the second point, drivers refer to ease of use for day to day, where the load continues being a practically insurmountable inconvenience. Either you have a house with a patio or you have a private garage where you can set up a charging station.

The Hero Driver LED is a V16 emergency light approved by the DGT that stands out for being somewhat more powerful than other lights, in addition to having a rechargeable battery.

The stations of supermarkets, shopping centers or those that are scattered around the cities are anecdotal points, not at all a true long-term solution.

In addition to this awkward situation of the lack of charging stations, there is also the problem of loading times, much higher than those of traditional refueling.

As we can see, these two situations make the electric car have a takeoff slower than anticipated In the first moment.

And while the first problem can be solved with effort by the brands, the second has a greater difficulty that will have to be coordinated by both the State and the car and energy companies.