11/19/2021 at 4:20 PM CET

.

The two Spanish kata teams, the women’s and the men’s, will play their respective finals against Japan on Saturday at the Karate World Cups, which are being held in Abu Dhabi.

The female trio, made up of Maria Lopez, Lidia Rodríguezy Raquel roy received a score in the first round of 25.84 with the kata ‘Papuren’ and in the second of 26.26 with ‘Anan Dai’, just two hundredths behind the Japanese Saori Ishibashi, Sae Taira and Misaki Yabumoto.

Both teams will play the final on Saturday, while for bronze the clashes will be Egypt-Portugal and Peru-Italy.

In male category Sergio Galán, Alejandro Manzana and Raúl Martín They began with the kata ‘Anan Dai’, which received a score of 25.2, while in the second round they were awarded 25.92 (‘Chatanyara Kushanku’), only surpassed by 26.46 for the Japanese Koji Arimoto, Toshihiro Mori and Yuta Mori.

Italy-Morocco and France-Turkey will be the clashes for the bronze medal.

Spain, therefore, aspires to four golds in kata after on Thursday Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero also qualified for the final in the individual competition. Their rivals will also be Japanese, Hikaru Ono and Kiyuna ryor, respectively.

The kumite teams, on the other hand, will not be able to aspire to a medal. The women’s defeated Switzerland and Greece before losing to Montenegro, and the men’s defeated Jordan and Taiwan, but failed to beat Turkey.