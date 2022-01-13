01/13/2022 at 07:05 CET

. / Torreón

With a goal from defender Carlos Salcedo in discount, The UANL Tigres rescued this Wednesday a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna on the first day of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament. The Uruguayan Brian lozano put Santos ahead in the 50th minute, but the insistence of the felines caused Salcedo, at 90 + 3, got the equalizer.

The first half was slow to present offensive plays, because both teams lacked depth and committed several fouls in the opening moments of the game. The Tigres were the ones who shook off the failures in the attack and in the 25th, the Frenchman Florian Thauvin fought for a ball in the area that he finished off, but the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo stopped. With the arrival of the final 15 minutes of the start, the cats grew and were close to opening the scoring first at 40 with a header from Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac that went just over the crossbar and then to 45 + 2, with a shot from Paraguayan Carlos González that Acevedo saved.

Santos Laguna started the second half with the purpose of opening the scoring. Alan Cervantes, in 48, fired a powerful shot in the crescent that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán stopped. Two minutes later, Lush He made an elegant goal as more than 20 meters from the area he placed the ball through Guzmán’s left post. The cats tried to tie the game and despite dominating the possession of the ball, they suffered to decipher the defense from La Laguna until 90 + 3 when Salcedo defined with the right 1-1.

The first day began last Thursday with the victory of Pachuca by 0-2 over San Luis. On Friday, Juárez FC defeated Necaxa 2-1 and Puebla and América signed a 1-1 draw. On Saturday, Monterrey drew goalless with Querétaro and Cruz Azul beat Tijuana 2-0. On Sunday, Guadalajara beat Mazatlán FC 3-0 and on Monday Pumas UNAM beat Toluca 5-0. There is one game left for the day, the visit of the champion Atlas to the runner-up León, a reissue of the final of the last tournament that will be played on January 19.