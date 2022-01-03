01/03/2022 at 19:28 CET

The Union of Sports Federations of Catalonia (UFEC) have asked the Ministry of Culture and Sports that sport be included in the proposals that include the cultural bonus proposed by the Government which does not include, for the moment, any sporting activity.

“It is an opportunity that the sector cannot afford to lose & rdquor ;, he said. Gerard esteva, President of the Union of Sports Federations of Catalonia. “In the case of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the check would also have to include sports activities & rdquor ;, he added.

The pandemic has shown that sport is an essential service, and the long months of confinement have also been especially hard for the sector with successive shutdowns of activity.

Today, the restrictions that sport suffers stigmatize a sector that has done the job well, with clubs and federations that have known how to offer safe spaces for sports.

Similar proposal

In the midst of the pandemic, in fact, the group of Autonomous Sports Federations Unions presented a document of measures for the recovery of the sector, the Marshall Plan for sport, which included the issuance of a “sports check & rdquor; world access to sports. A proposal that fits with the purpose and spirit of that of the Government, which will invest 210 million euros through direct aid of 400 euros to each young person who turns 18 in 2022.