Seeing the stain or the trace of the cloth on the television screen is one of those things that can make you lose the thread of a series or movie. If you want the TV screen to be flawless, take note of our secret potion.

Cleaning the TV screen may seem like a simple task, but if you have ever tried it, you will know that it is not easy at all, at least if you are looking to achieve a perfect result.

Properly cleaning your flat screen TV will not only improve your experience and prevent you from being distracted by stains and traces of the passing of the cloth, it will also help improve its life span.

The screens of today’s televisions, monitors and laptops are extremely delicate, and although the use of chemical cleaners – even those sold in supermarkets such as Mercadona specifically for screens – may seem the best solution, their powerful chemical agents could cause serious damage to the television. , both internal and external.

Unlike with fabric cleaners, on a television we cannot test the product in a corner and wait to see if it is harmful or not, in addition the use of these cleaners may not create imminent deterioration, it is usually a process of progressive wear.

To avoid possible problems, it is best to opt for this infallible recipe to clean the screen of your television, monitor or laptop, much more natural and less aggressive that will make it impeccable.

To clean your TV screen, all you need is a clean, empty spray bottle, white cleaning vinegar, distilled water, and a microfiber cloth.

Just have to mix equal parts distilled water and white cleaning vinegar, spray the mixture on the screen a distance of about 20 centimeters and spread the mixture on the screen in circular movements with the microfiber cloth.

It is not necessary to do an excessive amount of mixing, as it spreads quite a bit. And if, It is necessary to use distilled water, especially in those areas where the water has a large amount of lime. You can buy bottled distilled water or boil tap water.

It is also not possible to substitute the white cleaning vinegar for food apple or wine vinegar. The smell is not pleasant, but it disperses quickly and the result is impeccable.